Patriots' Kendrick Bourne Drops Personal Goal for Upcoming NFL Season
The New England Patriots receiving room will be looking to put fans on notice in 2024.
After a rocky season where production at the position was inconsistent, injured and an overall unorganized mess, the Patriots enter this upcoming season with some refreshing improvements surrounding the state of their weapons that can hopefully provide worthwhile help for rookie QB Drake Maye.
However, while the Patriots did make some reinforcements on paper with new additions on offense, some of the steps forward could be taken by existing guys on the team. Among those potential risers is WR Kendrick Bourne, who has his sights set high after an injury-plagued season derailed his last campaign.
When diving in to what he expects to achieve in his eighth-season pro, Bourne described that he wanted to develop into a prominent vocal leader in New England, eventually earning a nod to become captain.
"I'm trying to be a captain this year. The way I got to do it is being present every day. Going to OTAs, being on time, leading the guys, talking, being vocal. Always leading by example, but I think the difference is being vocal. Vocal leaders are kind of uncommon to be able to talk in front of the team and lead, but you've got to lead by example too. You can't just be a talker... I'm doing the right things, so now, more for me, it's just being more vocal. Talking to them, motivating them, pushing them. I've been pushed by people all of my life by good people in my life. Just giving it back, bro!"- Kendrick Bourne, Patriots WR
Bourne has had an up-and-down past two seasons in New England, but when fully healthy and starting, he's honed into one of the better options the Patriots can throw the ball to. In 2021, he totaled 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns of 55 catches. Now, with a talent like Maye under center, there's an opportunity for those numbers to increase.
Developing into that aspired vocal leader is also a factor that can help him stay on the field, as it could be a presence New England needs with a rookie head coach and quarterback in the mix. If Bourne can lock into that much-needed role as a motivator and reliable locker-room presence, it could result in a much better connection as a whole offensively.
Keep an eye on Bourne to have a notably significant role on the squad next season in Foxboro
