Robert Kraft: I 'Hope and Pray' We Fit Into Tom Brady's Plan

Devon Clements

There are many factors that play into Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots. One is his desire to stay with the Patriots or play elsewhere. Another is Bill Belichick, who has control over all football operations and may decide that the 42 year old quarterback isn't worth the money that he wants. Last but not least is owner Robert Kraft, who has the final say in how the organization handles Brady's situation financially. 

While Brady and Belichick have been quiet about what their desires are in terms of what takes place over the coming months, Kraft has made it very clear how he feels about the QB that has helped his team win six championships over the past two decades.  

During a conversation with Peter King for his weekly FMIA column, Kraft was adamant that at this point in his career, Brady absolutely has earned the right to do whatever he chooses after 20 years in the league. However, Kraft hopes that one of two things happen to Brady in the coming months: 1) He returns to the Patriots 2) He retires. 

“Before the season started,” Kraft said, “it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

While reflecting on how some great quarterbacks in the past ended their long tenure with certain teams, just to go elsewhere and not have the success they once had, Kraft said that he hopes and prays that the Patriots fit into the plans for Brady in 2020. 

“I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom . . . he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him. . . . But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

The first comments by Kraft above are interesting. Right off the bat he wanted to make it known that Brady wanted to be a free agent in 2020 before the 2019 season even began, which is why he virtually signed a one-year extension back in August. That may have been said in the event that things don't work out between Brady and the organization, so Kraft has already made it known to everyone that he wanted Brady back, but the 14-time Pro Bowler had other intentions before the 2019 season even began. Or, those comments could be nothing. 

Either way, there will be a lot of reading in between the lines with anything said by Brady, Belichick or Kraft in the coming weeks. But these comments made by Kraft foreshadow a continual mind game that will take place between three of the most prominent figures in professional sports. 

