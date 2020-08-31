Lamar Miller Present at Monday's Practice, Signaling His Activation From PUP

Another New England Patriots running back has seemingly been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list. Last week it was Sony Michel, this week it was veteran Lamar Miller. ESPN's Mike Reiss spotted Miller at Monday's practice sporting the No. 35 jersey, which indicates he has been activated from the active/PUP list.

Miller began his stint with the Patriots on the active/PUP list, and had been sidelined up until Monday. The former Dolphin and Texan tore his ACL last season, and was still working his way back from it this year, hence why New England sidelined him for training camp.

Now that he is back at practice, Miller has quite a bit of catching up to do.

In his absence, second-year back Damien Harris had a fantastic training camp, which bodes well for his chances of seeing an increased workload this season. Pair in the fact that Michel returned to practice last week and looked fresh, and Miller has five days to prove he's worth keeping around come the regular season, otherwise he won't be part of New England's 53-man roster once roster cuts take place later this week.

Hopefully during his absence Miller was able to grasp the playbook. Now he has to translate that to on-field production on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

