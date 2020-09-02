Lamar Miller Says Conditioning Separates Patriots From Other Teams He's Been With

The Patriot Way can sometimes have negative connotations. Critics view it as the personality of players being stripped away. But there is a reason why the Patriot Way works, and that is because it's special compared to the rest of the NFL. If anyone can attest to that it's recently signed running back Lamar Miller.

While Miller is just hitting the practice field for the first time this week, he's already noticed one big difference in the Patriots organization compared to others that he's been with during his time in the NFL.

Conditioning.

"Since I've been in the league I've never ran that much," Miller said Tuesday during a video conference with the media. "It was just different for me. They make sure that you are in top, great shape. That's something that I haven't experienced. Coming in here and once they put me through the conditioning stuff that was something different for me."

The Patriots have been known for their great fourth-quarter comebacks. Of course, having Tom Brady helps, but it also seems like the Patriots are conditioned to outlast teams and take advantage when they get tired.

So people might hate the Patriot Way, but it's the reason that the Patriots are so successful.

The signing of Miller was very intriguing for the New England Patriots. He is a dynamic running back who has caused problems for New England in the past as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Pairing him with Bill Belichick and Cam Newton is exciting.

We have yet to see a lot from Miller, though. Until Monday he had not practiced, as he was on the active/physically unable to perform list after recovering from a torn ACL last season.

Patriots fans will be glad to hear that Miller's knee seems to be doing well.

"It feels good. Everything feels good," Miller said. "I'm just out there trying to get better every day and just continue to get back in the groove and try to get better as a player to do anything to help my team win."

Miller also mentioned how his former head coach in Houston, Bill O'Brien, did come from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, so there are some similarities in the offense that should help him get up to speed even though he just started practicing with the team. That, along with New England being a winning organization, and his close relationship with James White and Sony Michel, are the reasons why he decided to sign with the Patriots.

Whenever Miller is a full go he will be a dynamic weapon. He is dangerous in the open field and will be another target that Cam Newton will be looking to get the ball to on passing plays.

But Miller will need to make the 53-man roster first.