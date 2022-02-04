Mac Got Skills: Patriots QB Mac Jones Makes His Mark at Pro Bowl Weekend’s Skills Showdown

Though he may have been a late addition to the festivities of Pro Bowl Weekend, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is determined to make the most of his experience.

While his in-game Pro Bowl debut will not take place until Sunday, Jones participated in Thursday evening’s Skills Showdown, making Patriots Nation proud in the process. The 23-year-old particularly shined in the Thread the Needle event, winning that leg of the competition. Unfortunately, Jones and the AFC squad would fall to the NFC, losing three of four events as well as the dodgeball finale.

Jones was joined on the AFC team by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, safety Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Buffalo Bills’ wideout Stefon Diggs, Los Angeles Chargers’ safety Derwin James, and Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The NFC squad was represented by quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara, Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback Darius Slay, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jones paired with Renfrow in the Precision Passing event, performing well. However, the duo proved to be no match for the 29-9 to the NFC's Russell Wilson and Justin Jefferson. Jones scored eight points, connecting downfield for a four-pointer. However, Wilson was the unquestioned star of the event, scoring all of the NFC's 29 points, including a moving five-point score on a downfield target.

Jones' accuracy was on full display in the Thread competition, which features a quarterback aiming for targets while a pair of defenders attempt to defend/intercept them, as he defeated Kirk Cousins and the NFC team 12-11.

New England’s quarterback tossed three-straight three-pointers, bringing the AFC’s total to 12 points. Jones did flashback to the Pats’ Week Six matchup with the Dallas Cowboys by throwing an interception to Trevon Diggs. However, his late surge carried Jones and the AFC team to the one-point victory.

"I was going top right or left every time and tried to use my eyes to look off defenders," said Jones after the win. "I hit a few, I could've hit more but we won so it's all good."

Jones also teamed with Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill in the Best Catch competition. The Buffalo wideout put on quite the show, first spray-painting a sideline to secure a one-handed catch with both feet in-bounds. In an entertaining homage to the ‘Bills Mafia’ fanbase, Diggs caught a pass while landing through a table. In a grab that undoubtedly made Patriots fans slightly grimace, Hill tried to recreate former New York Giants’ receiver David Tyree’s infamous helmet catch from Super Bowl XLII. Tyree, of course, was a judge in the competition.

Despite the overall loss, the competition was a great experience for Jones. He will be joined by fellow Patriots teammates Matthew Judon, J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater on the field of Allegiant Stadium Kickoff is set for 3:00pm ET.