Devin McCourty Explains How He Thinks NFL Should Handle Colin Kaepernick

The McCourty twins have been very vocal as the protests and riots take place across the country in support of social equality. Devin and Jason have made posts on social media, done roundtable discussions on their podcast, and have now gone on ESPN to talk about the social unrest in the country, and more specifically, Colin Kaepernick and his situation with the NFL.

Devin McCourty gave his opinion on ESPN's "First Take" this week as to how the NFL should handle Colin Kaepernick, who many people believe deserves another chance to play in the NFL again.

“I think, first and foremost, the (NFL and Colin Kaepernick) need to have a sit-down,” he said. “They need to bring him in there. They need to tell him, face-to-face, everything that they’ve said vocally, that they’ve said publicly. Tell that to him directly. Then, I think just moving forward giving him a real opportunity to be in this league. You know, last year I was one of the guys when he had that workout, I thought it was bogus. I didn’t think it was a real opportunity for him. But I think he needs to be heard now even more than back in 2016. You know, we all kind of cut him off and didn’t really embrace him the way we should have.

"I think it’s time now to bring him into the fold. If the NFL really wants to be involved in this, they need to make sure they elevate his platform and let him speak and let him do the work he’s been doing.”

Devin is one of numerous NFL players that have come out in support of Kaepernick and believe that he should be given a legitimate opportunity to play football in the NFL again. And what Devin said about how the NFL should handle Kaepernick's situation is spot on.

Kaepernick, at 32 years old, hasn't played football in three years. But it looks like his opportunity to play again could come this summer.