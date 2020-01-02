Report: Josh McDaniels Will Begin HC Interviews on Friday, Jan. 10

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has interviews with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns for their head-coaching vacancies, is expected to conduct those interviews on Friday, Jan. 10, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

As one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL, McDaniels will speak with the aforementioned organizations right before the divisional round of the playoffs. If the Patriots defeat the Titans on Saturday in the Wild Card round, New England will play either a day or two after McDaniels conducts his interviews for a potential head-coaching gig.