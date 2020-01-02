PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Josh McDaniels Will Begin HC Interviews on Friday, Jan. 10

Devon Clements

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has interviews with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns for their head-coaching vacancies, is expected to conduct those interviews on Friday, Jan. 10, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 

As one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL, McDaniels will speak with the aforementioned organizations right before the divisional round of the playoffs. If the Patriots defeat the Titans on Saturday in the Wild Card round, New England will play either a day or two after McDaniels conducts his interviews for a potential head-coaching gig. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
QwantityMedia

Why Stephon Gilmore Will Win the Defensive Player Of The Year…

Patriots Open New Year With Perfect Practice Attendance

Devon Clements

The Patriots experience their second straight day of practice with 100% participation.

Report: Josh McDaniels Wouldn't Take Browns' HC Job if Josh Dorsey Was Still GM

Devon Clements

The same report suggests McDaniels would be eager to work with Baker Mayfield.

Patriots End Regular Season outside Top 5 in MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

New England drops one spot and finds themselves at no. 7 in the final MMQB Power Rankings for the 2019 season.

What Would Josh McDaniels' Staff Look Like If He Took Head-Coaching Gig?

Devon Clements

One SI insider gives us a look at what Josh McDaniels' staff would look like if he departed to take a head coaching job in the NFL.

Julian Edelman Shares Encouraging Health Update Heading Into Wild Card Weekend

Devon Clements

The 33 year old receiver claims he feels better than he has in the last few weeks.

5 Things to Know About the Patriots' Wild Card Opponent: The Tennessee Titans

Max McAuliffe

Here are some things to know about the Patriots' Wild Card opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Spiked Steve Harvey's Lego Bust on New Year's Eve

Devon Clements

Harvey didn't appreciate the iconic Gronk move on live television.

Devon Clements

Surprise, surprise; the NFL hasn't found any evidence to prove the Patriots gained a competitive…

PatriotMaven's 2019 Regular Season Awards

Devon Clements

Here are the individual awards PatriotMaven has dished out to some of New England's outstanding players for their efforts in the 2019 regular season.