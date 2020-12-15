Patriots Are Betting Underdogs Against Dolphins By Surprisingly Slim Margin

The 2020 season is winding down for the New England Patriots and fans are seeing just how much the team has dropped off. The line headed into their Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins only shows how the mighty have fallen.

BetOnline currently has the Dolphins favorited by 2.5 points over the Patriots.

Now, this decision makes sense because Miami is the home team. Even in a year where fans are limited or not allowed at all, linemakers still pay attention to this.

After New England's disappointing blowout to the Los Angeles Rams, they will be headed to Florida as underdogs. In years past that would seem like a dumb decision by Vegas, but this year it makes sense.

The Dolphins' home field advantage is also unique compared to some other teams. Especially when they face teams from the northeast, the heat and humidity can take a toll on players. Near the end of games, players can be worn out and begin cramping.

New England also hasn't had the best of luck against the Dolphins. The Patriots boast a record of 52-55 against Miami. The last two times New England has faced the Dolphins in Miami in December, the Patriots have lost.

The six-time Super Bowl champions are also struggling as of late. That is a type of loss that can cripple a team. Of course, they want to prove people wrong. But do they have the talent to do so?

At home in Week 1, the Patriots were narrowly able to defeat the Dolphins. A 21-11 victory isn't the most dominant of wins.

If New England is going to win they will have to rely on the run. Now that Miami knows what to expect from the Patriots, they could be better prepared.

Also, New England will be facing Tua Tagovailoa for the first time this season. Tagovailoa is a dynamic player who seems primed to cause the Patriots defense some problems. He can use his speed to escape the pocket and extend plays. Players like that have caused problems for New England's defensive line.

Honestly, it's rather shocking that the Dolphins aren't favorited by a few more points. Miami just narrowly fell to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and are 7-2 since Week 5. Kansas City is a team that beat the Patriots by more than two touchdowns earlier in the season. It's hard to believe that New England will cover the spread, nevertheless beat the Dolphins.

So it might be a shock that the Patriots are underdogs heading down to Florida, but in all reality, it makes a lot of sense. If anything, New England is lucky that they aren't even greater underdogs.