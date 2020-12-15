HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots Are Betting Underdogs Against Dolphins By Surprisingly Slim Margin

New England has a harsh recent history against the Dolphins in Miami in December.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2020 season is winding down for the New England Patriots and fans are seeing just how much the team has dropped off. The line headed into their Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins only shows how the mighty have fallen.

BetOnline currently has the Dolphins favorited by 2.5 points over the Patriots. 

Now, this decision makes sense because Miami is the home team. Even in a year where fans are limited or not allowed at all, linemakers still pay attention to this.

After New England's disappointing blowout to the Los Angeles Rams, they will be headed to Florida as underdogs. In years past that would seem like a dumb decision by Vegas, but this year it makes sense.

The Dolphins' home field advantage is also unique compared to some other teams. Especially when they face teams from the northeast, the heat and humidity can take a toll on players. Near the end of games, players can be worn out and begin cramping.

New England also hasn't had the best of luck against the Dolphins. The Patriots boast a record of 52-55 against Miami. The last two times New England has faced the Dolphins in Miami in December, the Patriots have lost. 

The six-time Super Bowl champions are also struggling as of late. That is a type of loss that can cripple a team. Of course, they want to prove people wrong. But do they have the talent to do so? 

At home in Week 1, the Patriots were narrowly able to defeat the Dolphins. A 21-11 victory isn't the most dominant of wins.

If New England is going to win they will have to rely on the run. Now that Miami knows what to expect from the Patriots, they could be better prepared.

Also, New England will be facing Tua Tagovailoa for the first time this season. Tagovailoa is a dynamic player who seems primed to cause the Patriots defense some problems. He can use his speed to escape the pocket and extend plays. Players like that have caused problems for New England's defensive line.

Honestly, it's rather shocking that the Dolphins aren't favorited by a few more points. Miami just narrowly fell to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and are 7-2 since Week 5. Kansas City is a team that beat the Patriots by more than two touchdowns earlier in the season. It's hard to believe that New England will cover the spread, nevertheless beat the Dolphins.

So it might be a shock that the Patriots are underdogs heading down to Florida, but in all reality, it makes a lot of sense. If anything, New England is lucky that they aren't even greater underdogs.

USATSI_15298834_168387918_lowres
News

Patriots Are Betting Underdogs Against Dolphins By Surprisingly Slim Margin

USATSI_14927313_168387918_lowres
Game Day

3 Stats To Know for Patriots' Week 15 Game vs. Dolphins

USATSI_15114680_168387918_lowres
News

Cam Newton Credits Josh McDaniels for Bailing Out Patriots 'More Times Than Not'

USATSI_15311595_168387918_lowres
News

Patriots Could Spoil Dolphins' Playoff Hopes in Week 15

USATSI_15276433_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Patriots RB Coach Gives Positive Update on Damien Harris

USATSI_15298869_168387918_lowres
News

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton Is Our Quarterback Moving Forward

USATSI_15299612_168387918_lowres
Game Day

Patriots' Playoff Hopes Dwindle After Week 14 Drubbing By Rams

USATSI_12144000
PatriotMaven+

3 Matchups To Watch in New England Patriots' Week 14 Game vs. Los Angeles Rams

USATSI_15277596
GM Report

3 Stats To Know for Patriots' Week 14 Game vs. Rams