ESPN Draws Out Patriots' Biggest X-Factor for 2024 NFL Season
Heading into the next NFL season, the New England Patriots are looking to get back on track in the standings after suffering from one of the worst years in recent memory during their last campaign.
It's no secret that the Patriots looked outmatched offensively in 2023. Through the trials and tribulations seen at the quarterback position, several injuries coming to form over the entire season, and a lack of a number one receiver in the lineup all combined for New England to post an abysmal 4-13 final record at the finish line.
For that mark to turn around for this coming year, some strides must be made forward on offense. New England emphasized bringing in a new set of talent on that side of the ball through the addition of third-overall pick Drake Maye, doubling up on rookie receivers, as well as a pair of offensive linemen, ultimately bringing some hope to take a step forward in 2024.
However, when it comes to seeing the Patriots' offense make some much-needed strides, it may have to come with this roster making some internal improvements alongside bringing in that fresh talent. New England has some young, high-potential players returning from last season who could be in for a massive role in 2024 and need to progress a bit for this team to have better results in the left column.
For ESPN's Seth Walder, the biggest X-factors for the Patriots this coming season come up front on the offensive line with their youthful guard duo of Cole Strange and Sidy Sow, who both could have a significant impact on how New England's offense fares for this next season.
"Guards Cole Strange and Sidy Sow. They ranked 57th and 58th out of 62 qualifying guards in pass block win rate last season, respectively, and New England will need them both to step up to protect Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett."- Seth Walder, ESPN
Strange is entering his second year in the NFL after being a first-round pick in 2022, while Sow is coming off of a serviceable rookie season despite the offense not living up to expectations.
Both guys have the traits to be locked in as long-time components of this offensive line for the foreseeable future, but the pressure is going to be high this year.
As Maye eventually enters the fold to start under center, the Patriots will have to provide their prized top-three pick with ample protection. The last thing you want to do is for your young quarterback to be routed behind a porous group in front of him, so getting this unit under control is a must.
The hole present at left tackle is already enough concern as is, so it makes the performance of both Strange and Sow that much more important.
Strange will still be recovering from a torn patella he suffered last season, so it may take a couple of months to see him back in the lineup at 100%. Once returning though, the offensive line should be much more secure and prepared to surround their rookie quarterback.
Expect the Patriots' front five to remain a focal point of discussion for this team in 2024.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!