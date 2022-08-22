Skip to main content

Bill Belichick Reveals Communication With Julian Edelman About ... Patriots Comeback?

The coach says he speaks to the former receiver "fairly regularly."

Julian Edelman has been dropping hints about a comeback and leaving the door ajar to end his retirement all offseason.

But now the New England Patriots are apparently joining that dialogue.

Edelman's latest public statements about possibly resuming his NFL career came on last week's Rich Eisen Show, when he said he "probably" could be available for a playoff push in 2022.

“If I had three weeks, three maybe four weeks, start of the season, absolutely not,” Edelman said. “But if there’s a team vying for a playoff run, guy goes down. Could I get ready? I probably could.”

On Monday, Edelman’s former head coach was asked about the receiver who announced his retirement last year. Bill Belichick admitted that he had regular contact with Edelman, but would not comment on his statements about a theoretical comeback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I talk to Julian,” Belichick said. “I talk to him fairly regularly. I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that. I don’t know.”

A former seventh-round draft pick, Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots. A three-time Super Bowl winner he became one of the most productive pass catchers in franchise history.

Retirement apparently isn't sitting well with Edelman.

“I miss it more this year than I did last year,” he said. “I miss waking up in August, going to the field and smelling the fresh cut grass, seeing the sprinklers just finished. Seeing our equipment guys setting all the stuff out. The locker room. The fellas. The competition. Now being in my second year out, I can actually miss it because last year it was still ingrained in my head.”

The Patriots were seemingly deep at receiver entering training camp, but recently traded N'Keal Harry, lost rookie Tyquan Thornton to a shoulder injury and last week saw Kendrick Bourne unavailable for the preseason win over the Carolina Panthers.

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

kraft trophy
News

Patriots Join Cowboys Atop 'Most Valuable Franchise' NFL Ranking

By Mike Fisher
Patriots TE Dalton Keene
News

Patriots Release TE Dalton Keene, Roster at 82

By Mike D'Abate
ca-times.brightspotcdn
News

Did Patriots Icons Brady, Gronk Nearly Sign With Raiders?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriots CB Myles Bryant (27)
News

Patriots-Panthers DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

By Mike D'Abate
1E441F87-D088-4B54-9B46-67CDAFF54DDE
News

Patriots-Panthers OFFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Patricia Belichick
News

Standing Pat? Belichick Continues Confusion Regarding Patriots' Offensive Play-Caller

By Richie Whitt
0E50F6C7-E859-4A60-AFE9-F93B14162F87
News

Patriots Cut DBs With Roster Cutdown Deadline Looming

By Mike D'Abate
schooler
News

Which Patriots Undrafted Free Agent Has Caught Bill Belichick's Eye?

By Zach Dimmitt