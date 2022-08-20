Patriots-Panthers Notebook: Big Night For Roster Hopefuls

FOXBORO — After a pair of tumultuous joint practices earlier in the week, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers took the field of battle at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Friday night for their second preseason game in 2022.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed a 45-yard pass to Nelson Agholor to set up a touchdown in his first game action of the preseason, as the Patriots ultimately defeated the Carolina Panthers, 20-10.

Roll Call:

While the Panthers chose to sit most of their starters for this matchup, several of New England’s top players at their respective positions made their preseason game debuts.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, left tackle Trent Brown, right tackle Isaiah Wynn, tight end Hunter Henry, reserve tackle Justin Herron and backup offensive lineman Bill Murray were absent on Friday.

Receiver Kristian Wilkerson continues to be evaluated for a head injury, which he suffered during Wednesday’s joint practice session.

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber remains on the non-football injury (NFI) list, and thus was unavailable.

Drive of the Game:

With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jones led the Patriots on a 10-play, 81-yard drive, highlighted by significant contributions from wide receiver Nelson Agholor and hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery. The Pats quarterback connected with Agholor deep left for a 45-yard gain to the Carolina 13-yard line. Jones followed up the play with a scramble up the middle to the Panthers six-yard marker for seven yards. Montgomery capped the 4:54 drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Offensive Observations:

Patricia the Play Caller

In what might be a sign of things to come, offensive line coach Matt Patricia was given the primary responsibility of calling the plays. Patricia successfully guided the Pats and Jones to their first scoring drive of the night. When the veteran turned the team over to veteran Brian Hoyer, as well as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, Patricia maintained the duties. He continued calling offensive plays throughout the game.

Belichick says that Matt Patricia is relaying the play calls to the quarterback. But said that there’s “a process” going on for selecting the plays being called.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Despite facing a potential log-jam at the receiver position, Humphrey is loudly making himself an invaluable piece within the Patriots offense. The Texas product finished the night with five catches for 71 yards on six targets. His size (6-4, 225 pounds) and crisp method of running routes make him a potential hybrid receiver/‘move’ tight end. In fact, Patriots coach Bill Belichick appears to see these qualities in Humphrey, as well.

“He's made some plays for us since he's been here,” Belichick said of Humphrey following Friday’s game. “He's a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy … very good instincts in the passing game.”

Defensive Detections:

Top Cornerback Trio

Though Jalen Mills has all but secured the Pats top spot at the position to begin the season, fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones appears to be the team’s choice as their second starter on the perimeter. Jones played opposite Mills on the first-team defense, with defensive back Myles Bryant aligning in the slot. Thought rookie Marcus Jones is expected to see significant time at the position in 2022, Bryant has recently taken major steps towards earning a roster spot.

Shaun Wade

With season-ending injuries having been suffered by both Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams, Wade is looking to be the next man up. The Ohio State product showcased his athleticism and ball skills in the second half, earning the game’s first interception. Facing 2nd and 3 from the New England 38, Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker attempted to throw deep right intended for Wright Wade was in prime position to make the interception, which he returned to the Patriots 21-yard line. Should Wade continue to make such plays, he may find himself on the Pats 53-man roster.

Sam Roberts

Despite a slow start to training camp, Roberts is quickly becoming a potential late-round draft gem. After generating five quarterback pressures and six tackles against the New York Giants last week, Roberts’ showcased his leverage and explosiveness with a three-yard tackle for loss against Carolina. He later recovered a fumble in the end zone on a strip-sack from undrafted rookie DaMarcus Mitchell to put the Pats ahead 20-10. The Northwest Missouri State product is making an impact on the Pats front seven and may carve out a depth role along New England’s defensive line in 2022.

Linebackers

Having entered 2022 with a need for speed an athleticism at the linebacker position, New England’s young corps is poised to fill the void. Anfernee Jennings logged three tackles, along with a sack as he continues to demonstrate relentless pursuit of the ball. Fellow 2020 draftee Josh Uche also showcased his prowess, earning his second sack off the edge in as many games. Second-year outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins routinely applied pressure, logging one sack as well. Collectively, New England’s linebackers have shown their ability to get home against opposing offensive blockers.

‘Sweet Feet’ In Attendance:

Former Patriots running back James White was in attendance on Friday. He was seen chatting with his ex-teammates, while partying in a brief interview with Steve Burton of the Patriots Preseason Network. White announced his retirement last week after eight seasons in the NFL, all of which he spent with the Patriots.

Up Next:

The Patriots finish their preseason schedule Aug. 26 against old friend Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in Las Vegas, before getting ready for their season opener Sept. 11 in Miami.