The New England Patriots return home for Monday night action as they welcome the Chicago Bears. They do so hoping to win their third straight game and move to 4-3 on the season, and remain in the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots will also be welcoming back reinforcements as quarterback Mac Jones returns to starting duty after an ankle injury that sidelined him. While rookie Bailey Zappe performed admirably in his absence, this is still Jones' team and his return should provide a boost to the New England offense.

While Jones makes his return to the lineup, he will be doing so without one of his best weapons, receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne was listed as inactive for Monday night while he deals with a turf toe injury.

Defensively, the Patriots will be tasked with stopping the duo of Bears running backs in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Not only do the Bears feature one of the best running back duos in the NFL but quarterback Justin Fields has the ability to hurt defenses with his legs as well.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Bears 10

Chicago won the toss and deferred, Patriots to receive opening kick.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 17.

Nothing going for the Patriots on their first drive as they go three and out and are forced to punt.

The Bears will start their drive at their own 34.

FIELD GOAL BEARS: Cairo Santos drills the 42-yard field goal to give the Bears a 3-0 lead with 9:02 left in the first quarter. The drive went 42 yards on 8 plays, taking 3:52 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 20.

The Patriots go three and out on their second drive and will be forced to punt once again.

The Bears will start their drive at their own 43.

On 3rd and 6 Fields finds St. Brown for a gain of 20 yards to keep the Chicago drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Fields keeps it himself for the 3-yard touchdown run. Santos' extra point attempt is good to extend Chicago's lead to 10-0 with 2:11 left in the first quarter. The drive went 56 yards on 7 plays, taking 4:18 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 21.

On 3rd and 5 Jones scrambles for a gain of 10 yards and the Patriots first first down of the game, followed by a 14-yard completion to Hunter Henry on 2nd and 6.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 7, Bears 10

INTERCEPTION BEARS: Jones pass intended for Jonnu Smith is intercepted by Brisker, ending a promising drive.

The Bears will start their drive at their own 27.

The Patriots defense comes up with the much needed three and out following the Jones interception.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 45.

On 3rd and 5 Zappe dumps it off to Stevenson who takes it for a gain of 20 yards to extend the drive.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Zappe finds Jakobi Meyers for the 30-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to cut Chicago's lead to 10-7 with 9:43 left in the second quarter. The drive went 55 yards on 4 plays, taking 2:12 off the clock.

