Patriots Ex Coach Josh McDaniels on Colin Kaepernick: 'Our Evaluations Are Private'

Kaepernick Works Out For Raiders; Patriots Ex Josh McDaniels Comments

The Las Vegas Raiders have a secret, of a sort.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played professional football in 2016, is working out for an NFL franchise with several ties to the New England Patriots. That would be the Raiders, now coached by Josh McDaniels, who was asked this week about the tryout session. His reply?

Colin Kaepernick 

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers 

Colin Kaepernick, 49ers 

Kaepernick, he said, 'is the not the first player we've looked at and not the last one. The evaluations we make is private for us. If we make a decision to add somebody to the team then we'll do it.''

OK.

Kaepernick has essentially been in NFL exile since he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice during the aforementioned 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Wednesday marks the first time the 34-year-old has visited with a team since May 2017. At that time, he flew to Seattle to meet with the Seattle Seahawks. Kaepernick did not sign a deal with Seattle.

Derek Carr is currently Las Vegas’ starting quarterback. During the offseason, the team also signed former Niners’ quarterback Nick Mullens, and traded for backup Jarrett Stidham in a deal with the Patriots.

While Kaepernick’s potential signing with the Raiders will not have a direct effect on the Patriots, the quarterback will be surrounded by several former players, coaches and members of the organization beyond just McDaniels.

In addition to Stidham, former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is now the general manager of the Raiders. The team also features former Patriots coaches Carmen Bricillo [offensive line], Bo Hardegree [quarterbacks coach] and Mick Lombardi [offensive coordinator], with whom Kaepernick worked during his days as a 49ers assistant coach.

Despite being greater than five years removed from his last appearance in an NFL game, Kaepernick has kept himself in game shape, and has been quite vocal about his desire to obtain a chance to return to the game he loves.

In a recent interview with the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Kaepernick advised that he was still more-than-capable of providing value to an NFL franchise, both on and off the field.

“if you're talking about the business side, it shows [it's] beneficial. If you're talking about the playing side, come in, let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL's supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I'm not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you."

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

Mick Lombardi

Mick Lombardi

As a result, Kaepernick may be close to getting his chance to prove his point by playing for McDaniels with the Raiders. In an added bonus, he appears to have the endorsement of team owner Mark Davis, who has provided his ‘blessing’ if the football operations team decides to bring Kaepernick into the fold. 

