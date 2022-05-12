New England will send Stidham and a seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

The New England Patriots have apparently decided to thin the mix of their positional grouping at quarterback.



According to multiple reports, the Patriots are finalizing discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders on a deal which will send quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas. New England will send Stidham and a seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

The move will re-unite Stidham with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the Raiders’ head coach. Key members of the Pats’ offensive coaching staff including Bo Hardegree, Carmen Bricillo and Mick Lombardi have also joined McDaniels in the Nevada desert.

Stidham began his Patriots career via the 2019 NFL Draft, when he was taken in the fourth round with the 133 overall selection.

In his three years with the Patriots, the Auburn product saw little more than reserve time at the position. Stidham cumulatively completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions during his time in a Patriots uniform.

The bulk of his reps came in 2020, in which he ended up appearing in five games and playing a total of 85 snaps. Following Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay in March 2020, Stidham was widely considered to be the favorite for the starting role. That is, however, until Cam Newton came to town. While he was expected to compete for the starting job (even with Newton in the fold) Stidham was unable to capitalize on the chances he was given. He finished his second year in the league with just 22 completions on 44 attempts, with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Stidham also was sacked four times and gained 7 yards on 7 rushing attempts.

The 25-year-old was on the unfortunate side of luck (as it relates to health) to start 2021. Stidham missed all of training camp and preseason after undergoing back surgery in July. At the time, it was reported that his injury was not considered to be season-ending. His return to practice on Wednesday confirmed that prognosis.

With Mac Jones firmly entrenched as the starter, Stidham’s ceiling for 2022 was projected to be the team’s number two option. However, the team’s re-signing long time reserve Brian Hoyer ensured that Stidham would at least face some competition for the Pats’ top reserve role.



While Hoyer’s best days are clearly behind him, his mentorship of Jones, as well as his scout team acumen, make it highly probable that New England will attempt to keep him around in some capacity.

Stidham’s future on Foxboro only became more murky when the team drafted Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Given the fact that the team would almost certainly not carry four quarterbacks on their roster for the upcoming season, Stidham’s days in New England seemed to be numbered.

As a result, Stidham is now expected to have a full training camp with Las Vegas, where he will compete for the top back-up spot behind starter Derek Carr.

Conversely, New England will move forward with Jones, Zappe and Hoyer as their trio heading into training camp. The team also has signed undrafted rookie free agent quarterback D’Eriq King, who is expected to compete for playing multiple positions for the team in 2022.