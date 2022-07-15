Patriots Reunion? Instead, CB Jason McCourty Opts to Retire

FOXBORO — With team captain Devin McCourty’s having decided to return to the New England Patriots in the offseason, an opportunity may have presented itself for a potential reunion of the McCourty Twins in Foxboro, Massachusetts for the 2022 Season.

Apparently, that chance appears to have elapsed.

After 13 years in the NFL, defensive back Jason McCourty announced his retirement from pro football on Friday, in a heartfelt Instagram posting, via the account he shares with his brother.

McCourty entered the NFL in 2009 as a sixth-round draft selection by the Tennessee Titans. The 34-year-old entered unrestricted free agency in March, after fulfilling his one-year deal worth $1.2 million with the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 offseason. Prior to his one season in Miami, he spent the previous 12 seasons with the Titans, Browns, and Patriots, where he spent three years, helping the team to a victory in Super Bowl LIII.

Throughout the first seven weeks of what would be his final season in the NFL, McCourty started four games for Miami. He played on 63 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps, combining on 21 tackles and logging two passes defensed. Much as his brother Devin is with New England, Jason was lauded by his Dolphins’ coaches for his teammates and coaches for his experience and leadership.

McCourty’s season was prematurely ended after he suffered a foot injury against the Atlanta Falcons on October 24. He finished the season on injured reserve, and underwent offseason surgery.

Despite a need for New England to infuse both youth and speed into their defensive backfield, several fans and team analysts believed that a return to New England would have made sense for both sides. With the Pats loing star cornerback J.C. Jackson via free agency, the team was clearly in need of help at the position. For McCourty, the chance to reunite with his brother [perhaps for one final season in Foxboro], undoubtedly provided some allure heading into 2022. However, the combination of age and injury proved to be the deciding factor in his calling it a career after more than a decade in the NFL.

Jason McCourty concludes his career having compiled 744 total tackles, 18 touchdowns (one returned for a touchdown), 108 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, five fumbles recoveries, two of which resulted in scores.

However, he will be best remembered for his veteran wisdom, savvy and stability, which made him one of the most respected and best-loved players of his generation.