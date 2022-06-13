Patriots DT Reportedly Suspended For First Two of 2022

New England Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale was a frequent roster elevation from the Pats’ practice squad in 2021, and signed a futures contract to remain with the team.

New England Patriots’ defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale’s road to securing a roster spot for 2022 may have just hit a potential hazard.

Per ESPN, Ekuale has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 NFL season. The reason for his suspension has yet to be revealed.

Ekuale originally entered the league as a rookie free agent out of Washington State in 2018. He spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and his 2020 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ekuale signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in September 2021. Though he remained on the practice squad for the duration of the season, he was elevated to the game-day on multiple occasions, both as a standard elevation and a COVID-19 replacement.

As a result of these elevations, Ekuale appeared in seven regular-season games, and one playoff game in 2021. The 28-year-old logged 115 defensive snaps, while compiling six tackles, two quarterback hits and two sacks. Ekuale’s increase in playing time heading into the home stretch of the 2021 season indicates that he might be primed for a larger depth role at the position in 2022.

Ekuale’s work ethic and versatility caught the eye of his teammates and coaches as the 2021 season progressed— including head coach Bill Belichick, who offered the following thoughts on his performance late in the regular season:

“Dan’s done a good job for us. He’s played in multiple situations and as he's gained experience, he's given us some good quality depth there.”

Having signed a futures deal with the Patriots earlier this year, Ekuale was expected to make a strong push for a roster spot in 2022. At the very least, he would be a prime candidate to take advantage of the favorable revisions to the rules regarding the retention of practice squad players, released by the league in May. He was excited for the opportunity to remain in New England for the upcoming season, taking to social media to post a series of pictures hinting at him having signed a new contract with the Patriots.

Despite Ekuale’s ability to make a strong case for a roster spot, he still faced significant competition at his position. New England currently features a defensive tackle depth chart consisting of veterans Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis, Bill Murray — as well as rookie Draft choice Sam Roberts and undrafted rookie free agent LaBryan Ray. Though it may be far too premature to predict his release, Ekuale’s suspension is likely to hurt his case.

Should he remain with the team, Ekuale will not count toward New England’s 53-man roster limit during his two-game suspension. The Patriots are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11. The Pats will remain away from the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium for Week 2 for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ekuale would seemingly make his 2022 season debut on Sunday, September 25 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, should he be released before the start of the season, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan points out that Ekuale’s salary for the season will drop from $965,000 to $857,778. Therefore, the Patriots would receive an $107,222 (two weeks pay) credit on their cap on Week 1.

The Patriots are currently enjoying a brief hiatus from on-field action, having concluded mandatory minicamp last week. The team is expected to open 2022 training camp in late July, though official dates have yet to be confirmed.