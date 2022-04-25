NFL Draft: Patriots Eyeing Next ‘Do It All’ Secret Weapon?

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen has the chance to be an impact defender for the New England Patriots. He may also be the most versatile player in the 2022 draft class.

It is no secret that the New England Patriots have an affinity for ‘all-purpose’ football players.

From wide receivers Troy Brown and Julian Edelman aligning in the defensive backfield to linebacker Mike Vrabel moonlighting as a goal-line pass catcher, the Pats seem to value versatility above all other traits.

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the Patriots may have their sharp eye fixed on their next prospect with a multiple-line resume.

Andersen started games at both running back and linebacker as a freshman for the Bobcats. For his stellar efforts, he was named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year after rushing for 515 yards and five touchdowns with seven receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Andersen logged nine tackles with one sack. When former starting quarterback Chris Murray was ruled academically ineligible to play, Andersen made the switch to become Montana State’s man under center. He completed 115 of 208 passes for 1,195 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 1,412 yards and a school-record 21 touchdowns.

He capped the season by being named first team All-Big Sky.

For his junior season, Andersen moved back to linebacker, where he once again excelled. He was named first team all-conference after finishing the season with 54 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks with one interception and five passes broken up. He also aligned at fullback in select situations. Despite redshirting the 2020 season while recovering from injuries, Andersen returned in 2021 for his senior season with a strong showing. He was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and was the runner-up for the Buck Buchanan Award.

Though he had an impressive college resume, Andersen’s standout performances at the 2022 Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine bolstered his draft stock. At the Combine he measured 6-3, 243 with 32⅛-inch arms and 9¼-inch hands. In addition to his impressive size, Andersen also showcased outstanding speed. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, logged 36 inches in the vertical jump, and 128 inches in the broad jump. was one of just five linebackers at the combine to earn the “elite” score.

In fact, Andersen has enjoyed a steady climb up the draft boards of several NFL analysts throughout the country.

Though Andersen has been compared to a defensive version of New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Taysom Hill, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots may find him to be an ideal fit in Foxboro.

While he made a notable impact at Montana State as a quarterback, running back, and linebacker, the Pats would most likely utilize his skill set on special teams in his rookie season. His speed and instincts for finding the football make him a potentially dangerous chaser on both kick and punt return coverage. Still, Belichick and the Patriots would be smart to test his abilities as a two-way player by creating some packages for him offensively, as well.

Still, Andersen’s long-term projection for pro-level success is at linebacker. His size, athleticism, urgency, and tackling skills make him a versatile defender, capable of making an impact on the preventive side of the ball. He moves well from sideline-to-sideline range and displays adequate agility and speed to get past blockers and finish his assignments. He also exhibits a quickness when reading the run.

While Andersen is still learning the position (having only played it regularly for two years at the collegiate level), his most pro-ready trait may be his ability to cover. As a former safety, Andersen is very good at getting a strong jam on outside receivers. While the Patriots have improved in defending tight ends in recent years (thanks, in part to the play of safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips) the team is always searching for ways to defend big-bodied, yet agile tight ends. Andersen checks both boxes, by demonstrating an ability to stay with tight ends and receivers in the slot with very good straight-line speed and change-of-direction ability for his size.

The Patriots may have several position-specific needs to satisfy with this weekend’s Draft. Yet, should they be looking to diversify their approach in 2022, they may find that Troy Anderson is everything they never knew they always wanted.