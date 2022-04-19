Patriots Reveal Three Hall-of-Fame Finalists

One member of the New England Patriots ‘Brady-Belichick’ dynasty era will be chosen via fan voting as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Three members of the New England Patriots ‘dynasty years’ have moved one step closer to being enshrined among the team’s greatest legends.

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies announced its three finalists to become its 2022 inductee on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork were chosen by the Hall’s selection committee, which met earlier this month to determine eligibility.

The Patriots take a unique approach to this process, allowing their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into its Hall of Fame, via online fan voting. Fans are encouraged to vote at patriots.com/hof through May 16, and the team will announce the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection May 17.

A closer look at the finalists:

Logan Mankins

Mankins is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. The Fresno State product spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Pats after joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2005. Mankins was a three-time team captain, earning six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors (2007, 2009-13) during his time with New England, including first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2010 season. Despite playing his entire collegiate career as a left tackle, Mankins was moved to left guard when he joined the Patriots and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup.

Mankins started all 130 regular season and 17 postseason games in which he appeared as a member of the Patriots. With Mankins in the lineup, the Patriots offense finished in top 10 in eight of his nine seasons with the Patriots - 2005 (7), 2007 (1), 2008 (5), 2009 (3), 2010 (8), 2011 (2), 2012 (1), 2013 (7). He was selected a member of the Patriots all-2000s Team, all-2010s Team and their 50th Anniversary team.

Mike Vrabel

Vrabel joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2001. His signing remains one of the greatest in team history. Throughout his time in New England, Vrabel defined the word ‘versatility.’ He primarily started at both inside and outside linebacker. However, he often lined up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations. As a Patriot, he caught eight regular-season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including touchdown receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX (cred. Patriots.com). Vrabel routinely made his presence felt by making valuable contributions on various special teams units.

Although he finished his playing career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Vrabel will forever be remembered as a Patriot. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX), as well as a Pro Bowler and First-team All-Pro in 2007. He was selected as a member of the New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team, as well as the Sports Illustrated All-Decade Team (2000–2009). He registered 48 sacks as a Patriot, placing him among the top defenders in franchise history. Vrabel has since found success as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, taking valuable lessons learned from his longtime head coach Bill Belichick.

Vince Wilfork

Wilfork was the 21st overall selection by the Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft. ‘Big Vince’ played 11 seasons with New England after having played his collegiate football for the University of Miami. Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise’s 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

Despite taking his final snaps in a Houston Texans’ uniform, Wilfork signed a one-day contract in August 2017 to retire a Patriot. He started 148 games across his regular seasons. In the process, 517 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown were accrued. As such, Wilfork is considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

This year's inductee will become the 32nd person to be enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vrabel is a finalist for the sixth straight time, while Mankins and Wilfork are both first-time finalists. The date and time of the induction ceremony has yet to be announced by the Hall.