Today In Patriots History: Drafting a Late-Round Legend

With the 199th selection in the 2000 NFL draft, the Patriots made the ‘best decision the organization has ever made’ by choosing Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

On April 16, 2000, the New England Patriots turned in what is arguably the most famous draft card in NFL history.

With the 199th selection in the 2000 NFL draft, the Patriots chose Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

THE Draft Card (Cred: Boston Herald, Staff Photo by Matt Stone) Tom Brady Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) Brady the Buccaneer

Despite his success as the Wolverines’ quarterback, Brady was a lightly-regarded prospect, saddled with the stigma of an unimpressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As a result, six quarterbacks were selected ahead of him that year: Marshall’s Chad Pennington, Hosftra’s Giovanni Carmazzi, Louisville’s Chris Redman, Tennessee’s Tee Martin, West Virginai’s Marc Bulger and Minnesota’s Spergon Wynn.

As the old saying goes, ‘the rest is history.’

Brady went on to become the most successful quarterback in Patriots history, as well as of his era. He ascended to the starting position in his second year with the team, in the aftermath of a devastating injury to then-starter Drew Bledsoe. In his first year as a starter, Brady led the Patriots to their first ever championship in Super Bowl XXXVI. He would go on to win five additional titles in New England, with his last coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady’s place at the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. The three-time NFL MVP currently holds regular season totals of 11,317 pass attempts for 7,263 completions (64.2%), 84,520 passing yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions.

And that’s just the regular season.

Brady has also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-12, as well as a quarterback rating of 90.4. He completed 62.8% of his postseason passes for 13,049 yards, 86 passing touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Brady has won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he has played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

Twenty-two years later, Brady is preparing to enter his 23rd season in the NFL. Soon to turn 45 years of age, the Bucs quarterback has opted to take care of unfinished business, following a brief flirtation with retirement

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Mac Jones Brady & Bledsoe Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Belichick & Brady

However, on this date, we look back at the day it all began…when a lanky kind from San Mateo, California first got his shot at NFL stardom. Patriots team owner Robert Kraft has often told the story of how Brady introduced himself by saying “Hi, I'm Tom Brady and I'm the best decision this organization has ever made.”

Brady has since downplayed the bold statement, countering that he told Kraft simply “You'll never regret picking me.”

More than two decades after that fateful day, it is clear that neither man was wrong.