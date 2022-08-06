Patriots Gillette Stadium Practice: Hoyer Back With Vengeance

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots held their annual in-stadium training camp practice at for season ticket holders and Foxboro residents.

In somewhat of a surprise, the team came out in full pads for a second straight day and for a fourth time in the last five days.

Practice was structured as a simulated game between the blue team and the white team. Notably, the teams seemed to be selected based on the players' chances of starting/making the team, with the blue team consisting of established players and the white team being comprised of fringe and backup players.

Here are some highlights from the team's practice.

Biggest Winner: Josh Uche

The third-year defensive end/linebacker showed off his pass rush skills against offensive lineman Justin Herron for most of the night. Despite Herron being a legitimate starter-quality tackle, Uche made his presence felt with a variety of moves to both the inside and outside, balancing between power and agility in the process.

One of the biggest highlights of practice was when Uche and Herron actually got into a bit of a skirmish near the halfway point of the night. Both were subsequently pulled from scrimmage.

While Uche has struggled to catch on, his presence on the blue team and his uptick in snaps bode well for his future on the team.

Biggest Loser: Offense

The offense has been abysmal at best. This trend has continued since Day 2 and still does not show any signs of getting better. Quarterback Mac Jones is holding the ball too long, the offensive line is allowing unblocked rushers through, and the running game is simply nonexistent.

Head coach Bill Belichick seemed to be echoing this sentiment through the length and rigor of today's practice. Though past in-stadium practices have traditionally been more laid back, today was a full-pads endeavor that lasted two hours -- by far the longest of any practice thus far.

Long story short, the offense will have to improve for the team to have any chance of competing this season.

Best Offensive Play: Quarterback Brian Hoyer to wide receiver DeVante Parker

Though the offense couldn't move the ball much at any given point, backup quarterback Hoyer did show off his cannon. On one play, wide receiver Parker made his way past defensive back Brandon Schooler on a deep post.

Hoyer hit the receiver in stride for a long touchdown. The play drew the loudest cheers from the crowd of any play.

"Quinn Nordin Random Player Who Inexplicably Plays Perfectly During In-Stadium Practice" Award: Hoyer

Patriots fans will remember kicker Quinn Nordin, the undrafted free agent who, as a rookie in 2021, had a perfect night at the in-stadium practice. The one-night folk hero (no pun intended) went 10-for-10 on field goals, including a 55-yard and 57-yard field goal.

Today's Quinn Nordin Award goes to Hoyer, who was the only quarterback completing passes all evening. Alongside two electric touchdowns to Parker and receiver Kendrick Bourne, Hoyer's energy was remarkable for a seasoned player who many look at as more of a hands-on coach now than a true quarterback.