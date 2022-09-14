Patriots-Steelers Injury Report: Mac In The Saddle Again?

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 2 provided some questions and one big sigh of relief for the New England Patriots.

Although the Patriots enjoyed robust attendance at Wednesday’s practice, they listed one non-participant, as well as three players being limited, as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 2 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin

S Adrian Phillips, Ribs

RB Pierre Strong, Jr, Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Mac Jones - Back

What It Means:

The collective exhale heard throughout New England on Wednesday afternoon likely stemmed from Jones’ appearance on the report as a full participant. Jones is believed to have suffered from back spasms during the Patriots’ 20-7 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium last Sunday. While it was widely speculated that the Pats starting quarterback would be able to suit up for this week’s matchup with the Steelers, his practice status seemingly confirms that Jones will be active in Week 2.

New England also passively provided some positive news regarding safety Adrian Phillips, whose health was also in question heading into Wednesday’s practice. With time expiring in the second quarter, Phillips suffered an apparent injury to his midsection. After spending some time down on the field, he walked to the locker room just prior to halftime. Shortly after the start of the second half, the team announced that Phillips would be out for the remainder of the game. Though he was limited, his presence on the field provides hope that he may be ready for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. Though the Pats are well-stocked at safety, they would greatly miss Phillips’ versatility and on-field savvy, should he be forced to sit out. His availability for the remainder of the week is certainly something to watch over the next two days.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the Pats on Wednesday’s report was the listing of linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley as a non-participant with a toe injury. Bentley played on 43 snaps, aligning at various spots throughout the field against Miami. He finished the day with seven total tackles (one for loss) and one sack. Bentley is one of New England’s prominent on-field defensive play directors. As such, his potential absence would complicate communication during defensive play calling, as well as weaken the middle of the Pats defense.

With hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery on injured reserve with a knee injury, the Pats may be founding on Strong to play a notable role in their defensive backfield, particularly on third-down. New England will continue to monitor the rookie’s health throughout the week. If he is unable to suit up, either J.J. Taylor or fellow rookie Kevin Harris is likely to be elevated for Sunday’s contest.

Both Bledsoe (groin) and Wade (ankle) remain the only holdovers on the report from Week 1, with each player spending New England’s season-opener on the inactives list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Najee Harris - Foot

CB Levi Wallace - Ankle

OL Mason Cole - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Rob Spillane - Eye

What It Means

To no surprise, Watt was the only Pittsburgh Steeler not to participate in Wednesday's practice. The team’s outside linebacker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Though originally thought to be a season-ending tear, reports indicate that Watt is likely to return after six weeks. Still, Pittsburgh will be forced to fill a large void in their defense during his absence. As a result, look for fellow defenders Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to be called into larger roles off the edge against New England on Sunday.

Harris also exited Sunday’s game with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter with a lower-body injury. He limped off the field after a two-yard loss on first down. Though he walked off the field under his own power, he appeared to do so cautiously. Given that Harris suffered a lisfranc injury in training camp, expect Pittsburgh to be cautious with the health of their feature back. Should Harris be unable to participate during Week 2, undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren may be asked to shoulder the load.

Another name of note which should be familiar to Patriots fans is that of Levi Wallace. The ex-Buffalo Bills’ cornerback has fared well against New England in the past, especially in 2021. Following a season-ending injury to starter Tre'Davious White, Wallace provided stability and solid coverage for the Buffalo Bills’ secondary in 2021. Wallace took 994 defensive snaps, 883 of which came on the outside. He registered ten passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. The Alabama product allowed a 58 percent completion percentage, along with a passer rating of 72.6.

