For the second straight year, the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins in their season-opener.

Unlike the one-point, razor-thin point differential from one year ago, the Pats were seldom close to victory in their 20-7 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Still, interesting, coach Bill Belichick reviewed this loss this way: “Pretty even game. But two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game.”

Yessir, 14 points will do that to you.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. New England’s offense had its share of mistakes, gaining just 271 total yards and turning the football over three times.

The running game did not fare much better with feature back Damien Harris leading all rushers with just 48 yards on nine attempts. Despite some defensive bright spots, the Pats' preventive unit’s let down in coverage provided Miami with an opening for a 42-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Jaylen Waddle.

All in all, New England turned a forgettable day on both sides of the ball, as they fall to 0-1 to begin the 2022 NFL Season. Sunday’s loss also marked the first time since 2000-2001 in which the Patriots lost back-to-back season openers.

Offense Observations:

With offensive line coach Matt Patricia seemingly having inherited the Patriots’ offensive play-calling duties, fans and media alike were watching with a scrutinous eye on Sunday. Surprisingly, the team looked to be off to a solid start. The Pats offense blended run plays with pass plays, demonstrating an ability to execute both outside and inside zone concepts.

However, inconsistent execution along with poor protection by the offensive line frequently kept Jones under duress. As a result, the 24-year-old quarterback seldom looked comfortable. He sustained a series of hard hits, including one from Miami safety Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter, which not only drew a rough the passer penalty, but also may have led to Jones’ suffering a back injury.

The absence of receiver Kendrick Bourne for much of the game was a puzzling surprise. As one of the Patriots top pass-catching options in 2021 (55 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns), he saw the field for only two defensive snaps with approximately six monied remaining in the game. On his second offensive snap, Bourne caught Jones’ pass deep up the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Despite providing the Pats with the big gain, Bourne was pulled from the game. Fellow wideout Nelson Agholor would fumble the ball just two plays later, turning the football back over to Miami with five minutes to play.

Defense Observations:

The Patriots defense turned in a largely stout performance, especially against the run. Despite Miami’s attempt to bolster their rushing attack by acquiring rushers Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in the offseason, the Pats' preventive unit held the Dolphins ground game to a 2.8-yard rushing average (23 attempts for 65 yards). For a bit of perspective, the Patriots held only two teams under 3 yards per carry in a game in 2021 – 2.8 at Houston (Oct. 10) and 2.5 at Atlanta (Nov. 18).

New England’s ‘need for speed’ was certainly on display on Sunday, primarily due to the efforts of safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback Jonathan Jones. The pair were seen flying throughout the field in coverage, with Dugger turning in an impressive six tackles two of which were for loss.

Still, the sole defensive miscue resulted in the play that effectively scarred New England’s spirit heading into the end of the first half. Facing 3rd-and-19 at their own 46-yard line, Tagovailoa connected with Cedrick Wilson for 12 yards. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gambled by keeping his offense on the field. McDaniel’s risk was successful, as Tagovailoa hit Waddle for the catch. The ex-Alabama wideout beat Pats’ cornerback Jalen Mills for the catch. Dugger and linebacker JaWhaun Bentley failed to make the tackle, colliding with each other, as Waddle ran into the end zone. The touchdown gave Miami a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Drive of the Game:

Beginning the third-quarter drive from their own 8-yard line, Jones led the Patriots on a 15-play, 92-yard drive to the end zone. After Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard was called for illegal contact with wideout DeVante Parker, the Patriots took full advantage of the opportunity. as Mac Jones connected with tight end Jonnu Smith on a 15-yard completion. Just three plays later, Jones found hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery for a six-yard touchdown. At that time, New England had cut Miami’s lead to 17-7.

Injury Watch:

Adrian Phillips

With time expiring in the second quarter, Phillips suffered an apparent injury to his midsection. After spending some time down on the field, Phillips walked to the locker room. Shortly after the start of the second half, the team announced that Phillips would be out for the remainder of the game.

Should he be forced to miss any period of time, New England will certainly feel Phillips’ loss. His ability to play bigger than his position accentuates his skillset, but also creates opportunities for his teammates to play in position. With the addition of veteran safety Jabrill Peppers in the offseason, the Patriots will be well-stocked at the box. However, the unit’s collective versatility will almost certainly lead to Phillips, Dugger and Peppers aligning all over the defensive landscape at various points in 2022.

Mac Jones

The team announced that Jones apparently suffered a back injury during the Patriots’ Week 1 loss. According to reporters on site at Hard Rock Stadium, the 24-year-old had been spotted heading into the X-ray room, shortly after the game’s conclusion. While no official statement has been made regarding Jones’ ailment, NFL Media reported on Sunday evening that Jones’ X-rays were negative, with the Alabama product expected to be further evaluated upon his return to Foxboro.

Up Next:

There will be more "two big plays'' next week, as the Patriots remain on the road, as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The idea, though: It's the Patriots who need to make them.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here