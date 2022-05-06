NFL Jersey Sales: Tom Brady Tops List, But Where Is Patriots QB Mac Jones?

The Patriots continue to be one of the most popular franchises in the NFL.

The NFL Player's Association has released its jersey sales list for the 2021-2022 season.

On a list chock full of the best the league has to offer, rookie New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones came in at 5th on the list. Jones, unsurprisingly, lead all rookies and rookie quarterbacks in jersey sales, with the only other rookies in the top 20 being Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in 8th place and star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at 17th.

Jones immense jersey sales come on the heels of a fantastic rookie season in which he passed for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns at a 67.6 percent completion rate. Despite having a relatively limited playbook at his disposal, he was able to show flashes of excellent passing at all three levels of the field.

For his performance, he was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Jones has quickly become a fan and team favorite due to his calm demeaner and precise style of play (and also his griddy). With him becoming the new face of the most successful football franchise of the 21st century, it's no shock that fans are flocking to buy his jerseys.

Of course, it's also no shock that fans still can't get enough of the Patriots' previous centerpiece; current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady once again led the league in jersey sales. Coming fresh off an MVP-caliber season in which he set the all-time record for passing yards and led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, Brady retained his spot as the perennial league-leader in jersey sales.

Joining Brady, former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski finished 34th on the list.

While Brady and Gronkowski may not be wearing the navy blue threads they once did, the Patriots fanbase continues to remain one of the most intense fanbases in the league -- and it's no surprise that the team's players find themselves at the top of jersey sales year in and year out.