Patriots QB Mac Jones' Girlfriend Drawing Rave Reviews With Bermuda Bikini Pic

The couple recently vacationed together as New England takes its break before training camp.

Mac Jones doesn't have Tom Brady's six Super Bowl rings in New England.

But turns out - like the former Patriots quarterback - he does also have a spicy significant other adept at attracting eyeballs and compliments.

Then: Gisele Bündchen. Now: Sophie Scott.

While the Patriots are on a six-week break before training camp starts July 27 in Foxboro, Jones and his girlfriend took a vacation jaunt to the island of Bermuda.

This week Scott shared a scenic Instagram photo from the pair’s trip, which featured the Alabama alum posing in a modest bikini on a boat. Shortly after it was posted, Jones responded with a comment and the floodgates opened with positive messages for the couple.

Mac 'n Sophie in Bermuda New England's new power couple? Tom & Giselle

Some fans even tagged Jones’ Instagram handle next to goat emojis - in reference to the “greatest of all time” - a moniker long reserved for Brady. The iconic quarterback consistently attracted attention for his appearances and photos alongside wife and model, Giselle.

This offseason has already been good for Jones, who drew praise from teammates during OTAs and minicamp for getting in better shape and stepping to the forefront as a team leader.

This isn’t the first time Patriots fans have shown their support for Jones via Scott’s Instagram page. Last November, New England supporters called the former first-round pick a “future hall of famer,” as the Patriots went on a six-game winning streak midway through the 2021 season.

Scott, who has been dating Jones since 2019, cheered on the quarterback throughout his rookie season, when he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Pats to a 10-7 record and playoff berth.

Once Jones’ rookie year officially came to an end in January, Scott commemorated his first year in the league with an Instagram tribute.