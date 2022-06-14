Patriots Release 2022 Training Camp Dates

The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season has officially begun for the New England Patriots.

FOXBORO - As the New England Patriots players enjoy a well-deserved hiatus from on-field practices, the team is still hard at work making preparations for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

With both OTAs and mandatory minicamp having recently concluded, the Patriots organization has officially announced the opening dates for 2022 training camp.

Patriots players must report to camp on [or before] July 26. On July 27 the team will conduct its first training session on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also confirmed open practices on July 28-30. Times will be announced later.

In addition, the Patriots announced that public access to training camp will conclude after they host two days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers Aug. 16-17, prior to the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Those practice sessions will be open to the public. Though the Patriots and Panthers are not longtime, storied rivals, this potential preseason union does come with its share of intrigue. In addition to their classic matchup in Super Bowl XXXVIII [resulting in a 32-29 New England victory], the two teams added a bit of spice to their relationship during last season’s 24-6 Pats win in Week Nine of the 2021 season.

The Patriots will also travel for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. New England and Las Vegas are also set to square off at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15 of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, December 18. The Pats-Raiders regular season contest is among the team’s most anticipated games of the 2022 season. In addition to the head coaching chess match between Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, the Raiders also employ several former Patriots coaches [Carmen Bricillo, Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi], as well as ex-Pats players including Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson and Jarrett Stidham.

In 2021, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practices and hosted the New York Giants for practice sessions.

This year marks the 63rd annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 20th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. Select practice sessions are open to the public and free to attend.