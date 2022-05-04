New Patriots LB Mack Wilson: 'Alabama Not Much Different Than New England'

Wilson is hoping for a fresh start with the New England Patriots, after joining the team via trade with the Cleveland Browns.

FOXBORO — For New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, his new home has a familiar feel.

Earlier this offseason, the Pats made a rare player-for-player trade with the Cleveland Browns to procure Wilson’s services in exchange for linebacker Chase Winovich.

Despite having played for only one franchise in his NFL career prior to joining the Pats, Wilson has found his new surroundings to be quite recognizable. After all, he played his collegiate football for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Saban, a former assistant of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has long been known to run a style with the Crimson Tide, similar to that which is run in New England. Albeit in a brief sample size, Wilson has seen the commonalities between the two programs. As a result, it has helped him to feel right at home.

Mack Wilson Wilson Photo: USA Today Sport; Winovich Photo: NFL.com In: Mack Wilson, Out: Chase Winovich Mac [a.k.a. ‘Mac Number Two’] Jones

“Alabama is really not much different [than New England],” Wilson told reporters during his introductory video conference on Tuesday. “Being here with the Patriots, this is professional. It’s been a lot of hard work, and a lot of fun as well…But, it’s just super structured, man. I feel like it’s just something that brings out the best in people, man. It’s going to bring out the best in this team this year. It’s been great overall. I’m just super excited.”

Wilson began his career as a fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The Alabama product played 14 games in his rookie season, logging 82 total tackles (four for loss), seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack and one interception. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a starting position but Cleveland during his first-year as a pro.

However, Wilson’s playing time steadily began to dip over the past two seasons; decreasing from 88 percent in 2019 to 43 percent in 2020 to 21 percent last season. In 2021, Wilson served primarily in a rotational, off-the-ball role. He played a regular role on special teams, which he maintained throughout that decline. Despite the reduction in playing time, Wilson made the most of his time on the field, earning a career-best 75.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, in just 193 defensive snaps.

Still, Wilson feels that New England is the best possible place for his continued development, and a potential ‘fresh start.’

“With being traded here and being a part of this organization and just how everything’s run here and how the guys work here and just how it’s so well structured and old fashioned,” Wilson expressed. “I feel like at this time in my career, that’s something that will help me and really take my game to the next level.”

Though the structure in New England may remind him of his time under Saban, Wilson remarked that the welcome he received from many fellow Alabama cohorts has only enhanced his excitement for the upcoming season.

The new Pats linebacker lightheartedly referred to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, as ‘Mac number two.’ It was a nickname Wilson gave to Jones when the two played together at Alabama. However, the playful nickname is certainly not indicative of the confidence he has in his now two-time teammate.

“After the news broke, ‘Mac number two’ [Jones] reached out to me, and that was kind of big obviously, to congratulate me and welcome to the team,” Wilson said. “When we were in college, I kept telling everyone back home that Mac [Jones] was going to be special. I used to tell him to stay working, stay patient and ‘your time will come.’ That’s what he did.”

“The rest of the guys as well – Damien [Harris], Dont’a [Hightower], [Christian Barmore] – all the ‘Bama guys were super excited, super pumped for me. The day I stepped foot in the locker room, I just got that too that it was just like a brotherhood just welcoming me in with open arms.”

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Damien Harris Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Christian Barmore Dont’a Hightower

In the final analysis, there is some uncertainty, but tremendous upside in bringing Mack Wilson aboard in New England. With the Patriots looking to get younger, and faster at the linebacker position, he will clearly help in that regard. In New England’s system, he will project as an inside linebacker, playing off-the-ball. Wilson has the speed and athleticism to earn a starting position. Wilson joins Raekwon McMillan, Jahlani Tavai, Terez Hall, Cameron McGrone and potentially Anfernee Jennings on the inside linebackers depth chart for 2022.

Though he may be built by ‘Bama, Wilson is hoping to be forged in Foxboro…like so many of his teammates before him.