Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: Defense Addressed Early; RB Late

In PatriotsCountry.com's final mock draft, New England adds a do-it-all linebacker and long-term offensive lineman within its first three picks

Bill Belichick has been quiet this offseason. Even more quiet for his terms in the sense of how the New England Patriots will attack the draft. Is there a certain position that he covets? Could the Patriots be willing to bet high on the upside of a player early?

New England's 10-7 season in 2021 proves that Belichick is not trying to rebuild. Instead, the team has found some consistency offensively behind the likes of quarterback Mac Jones. It's not as if the Patriots are that far off from contending.

Their biggest problem is the division as a whole. Everyone seem to improve in free agency. Could that be the reason why New England misses the playoffs for the second time in three years?

All that depends on the upcoming draft. Here's PatriotsCountry.com's final seven-round mock for the 2022 class.

Round 1, No. 21: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

D'Onta Hightower is currently a free agent while Ja’Whaun Bentley struggled with consistency. New England traded for Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson and could elect to play former New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers as a hybrid dime-linebacker, similar to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Keanu Neal in 2021.

Lloyd is the pinnacle of what a modern day linebacker should be. He excels downfield as a tackler, is physical against the run and has improved each season in coverage. Lloyd also is an effective blitzer, having recorded 15.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss in his career.

De facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo has spoken of how the team must get faster at the second level. Speed and awareness are two traits that should help Lloyd transition to the NFL with little to no concerns.

Round 2, No. 54: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

New England must find a way to replace the production of Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson. Adding McCreary, a physical cornerback that wins based off technique, is a good start. Although small, the Auburn defender doesn't allow his size to get in his way, using a excellent punch at the line of scrimmage to throw a receiver off his path.

McCreary is best used in man coverage to help with his size on the outside. He has a similar build to Jackson and is a willing tackler against the run. This is a Belichick type of defensive back.

Round 3, No. 85: Cole Strange, OL, UT-Chattanooga

After trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and losing Ted Karras in free agency, the interior of the offensive line is a question. Strange is a chess piece that can play multiple positions. In his five years on the Mocs' offensive line, he played both guard spots and started at center in his final season.

Strange is confident in his run blocking skills and moves well in space with his footwork. At 24, teams are likely hoping that he can be a starter right out the gate at one of the three interior positions. For New England, he fills in opposite Michael Onwenu at right guard.

Round 4, No. 127: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

New England has taken an interest in Doubs' home run threat ability over the past month - in the form of three meetings. As the Wolfpack's star pass-catcher, the 6-2, 200-pounder averaged 14.7 yards per catch throughout his career and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. He also rarely drops passes, having recorded 40-plus receptions each year during his four seasons at Nevada.

Round 5, No. 158: Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

Adding DeVante Parker takes the need for a receiver early off the table, but it isn't enough in the slot. Phillips is a play-making receiver that is shifty in the open-field and makes defenders miss with ease. The former Bruin also offers value on special teams, averaging 19.8 yards per punt return.

Round 6, No. 183: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

The Patriots could use depth at the nickel defender spot. Jones' 5-9 frame might limit him inside a the pros, but his willingness to tackle and awareness in man concepts might make the transition easy. Jones also is this year's top returner, having scored an FBS-record nine special teams touchdowns during his career at Troy and Houston.

Round 6, No. 200: Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

It's time to add depth behind Devin McCourty, who could be entering his final season with New England. Bell is a rangy playmaker on the deep end, consistently winning in coverage and showing off the ball skills deep downfield.

Round 6, No. 210: Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU

Former LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux provided mixed results in his debut season with New England. Adding in friendly competition only strengthens a roster. Farrell stands at 6-4, 330, but moves like a man who weighs sub-300. He'll be a disruptor up the middle in run support as a disruptive nose tackle.

Round 7, No. 245: Sincere McCormack, RB, UTSA

Would it be a Patriots' draft without adding a running back? McCormick has speed when running down the sideline and a bit of power up the middle. He consistently was able to win against Conference USA defenses thanks to his elusiveness and vision in the backfield.