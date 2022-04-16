Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: Defensive Star at Linebacker or Cornerback?

The term "flexible" might best fit the New England Patriots in 2022. After going 10-7 in the first season of the Mac Jones era, Bill Belichick likely feels he is only a piece or two away from a return to glory.

This could mean trading up to land a top-tier talent is plausible. The same could be said for moving down and garnering more picks, a Patriot specialty of the past. And if the right player is available when on the clock, New England will do everything in its power to make sure that prospect becomes a star.

The Patriots have eight total picks in the April 28 NFL Draft. Don't be surprised if that number grows by the time Mr. Irrelevant is called, given Belichick's history on draft day. After a relatively quiet free agency period compared to others in the AFC, the draft remains the sole proprietor for the Pats to add immediate starting talent.

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here is PatriotCountry.com's latest mock draft of what Belichick could be working with.

Nakobe Dean Tariq Woolen Cole Strange Zach Tom

Round 1, No. 21: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

D'Onta Hightower is currently a free agent while Ja’Whaun Bentley struggled with consistency. New England traded for Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson and could elect to play former New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers as a hybrid dime-linebacker, similar to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Keanu Neal in 2021.

Dean is the long-term upside New England needs up the middle of its defense. As the game becomes faster, size is no longer as much of a priority. Speed is. Dean is a heat-seeking missile that loves to play the run and can blitz from all over the field.

At 5-11, 229 pounds, Dean goes against the way of Patriot thinking. That said, de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo told 98.5 The Sports Hub in February that the team was looking to "get faster" on defense. Dean a triple-digit tackling machine that offers value against the run and zone coverage.

With Utah's Devin Lloyd gone, this makes the pick easy.

Round 2, No. 54: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Bringing back Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is like putting a band-aid on wound that needs stitches: It'll hold, but needs more than simply a short-term solution. The loss of All-Pro J.C. Jackson makes corner a necessity opposite Jonathan Jones.

Woolen's 6-4 frame should allow him to play the perimeter with ease. Although a small-school product, he put up big production in his final year with the Roadrunners, recording 11 pass deflections and pair of interceptions. With the ability to play in man or zone, Woolen's skills should allow him to be a Day 1 starter on the outside.

Round 3, No. 85: Cole Strange, OL, UT-Chattanooga

After trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and losing Ted Karras in free agency, the interior of the offensive line is a question. Michael Onwenu will likely start at one guard position, but they still need to add another guard early with the hopes of them starting Week 1.

Strange is a chess piece that can play multiple positions. In his five years on the Mocs' offensive line, he played both guard spots and started at center in his final season. He's confident in his run blocking skills and moves well in space with his footwork. At 24, teams are likely hoping that Stange can be a starter right out the gate at one of the three interior positions.

Round 4, No. 127: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Trent Brown is set to return at right tackle, but Isaiah Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Tom played both tackle spots and center during his time at Wake Forest. He started in 34 games and has logged over 1,000 snaps at both position, making him yet another flexible option to play a variety of positions.

Kyle Philips Markquese Bell Jerreth Sterns Jerrion Ealy

Round 5, No. 158: Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

Adding DeVante Parker takes the need for a receiver early off the table. That doesn't mean New England should be content with the trio of Parker, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers after last season's miscues. Phillips is a play-making slot receiver that is shifty in the open-field and makes defenders miss with ease. The UCLA alum also offers value on special teams, averaging 19.8 yards per punt return.

Round 5, No. 170: Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

It's time to add depth behind Devin McCourty, who could be entering his final season with New England. Bell is a rangy playmaker on the deep end, consistently winning in coverage and showing off the ball skills deep downfield. A bit of a project, Bell likely is limited to playing high, but has the closing speed to make plays in both man and zone coverage.

Round 6, No. 200: Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky

Belichick isn't afraid of taking risks. Sterns only played at the FBS level for one season, but he averaged 12.5 yards per catch and nearly finished with 2,000 receiving yards as Bailey Zappe's No. 1 target. He has the route-running chops to win at the intermediate level and rarely drops passes when downfield.

Round 6, No. 210: Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

Would it be a Patriots' draft without adding a running back? Ealy started three seasons for the Rebels and worked well between the trenches and in the passing game. He could challenge veteran James White for the third down back role while carving out a spot on special teams.