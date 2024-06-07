New England Patriots' Most Burning Question Post-OTAs Revealed
The New England Patriots addressed a number of worries across this most recent offseason, but a few questions still remain on what the future holds for this roster as we near the 2024 NFL season.
After finishing their most recent campaign with a 4-13 record, it's hard to expect a worst-to-first type of season on the way, but the Patriots still have ample room to take steps forward. However, to make those forward strides, we'll need to find some answers to a few lingering concerns that have stuck out as New England nears closer to Week One.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report recently dove into what the biggest question is for New England after OTAs, and it's a topic that's on the mind of every Patriots fan: when will Drake Maye be ready to start?
With Jacoby Brissett in the building, the Patriots don't need to rush Maye onto the field, especially since the team is rebuilding and has several other question marks on the roster. However, the No. 3 overall pick is the future of the franchise, so the inquiry above will loom over New England until he's behind center.- Matt Holder, Bleacher Report
Maye's NFL readiness has been one of the largest talking points surrounding the current state of the Patriots.
Considering he's only 21 years old with under 30 starts in college, it's hard to project when his preparation will be satisfied enough to land as QB1 on the depth chart. He wouldn't have been drafted top three if the upside he holds wasn't immense, but it could result in some development requirements needing to be fulfilled before we see him fully handle the reins of this offense.
If Maye can put together an impressive camp or preseason as we get closer to the regular season, the momentum may start to catch on to see him get the nod. Still, without any indications on what New England's starting quarterback intentions will be from HC Jerod Mayo or any of his staff, we remain in a waiting game to see who the guy will be on day one.
The goal will be to prepare the Patriots' signal caller to get under center as quickly as he can, but there's no need to rush the process. A stable, reliable veteran in Jacoby Brissett will be an ample mentor and backup alongside Maye and should make this process more seamless than New England's last dart throw at a quarterback.
Expect all eyes on the Patriots QB room as everyone awaits Drake Maye's highly-anticipated NFL debut-- whenever that day may come.
