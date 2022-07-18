Patriots Plunge: Betting Experts Predict How Many Wins?

You know you've enjoyed a pretty good run when you can count your number of sub 10-win seasons over the last two decades on a single finger.

But the New England Patriots haven't won a playoff game since a quarterback named Tom Brady left, and oddsmakers this season predict they are about to take a significant step backward. If the Las Vegas wise guys are correct, in 2022 the Pats will do something they've done only once in the last 20 years:

Win less than 10 games.

Last season New England managed a 10-7 regular season and a postseason berth behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones. That achievement, however, was diluted by an embarrassing 30-point Wild Card loss to the rival Buffalo Bills.

This season? Oddsmakers have established the over/under win totals for each team and the Patriots come in at a modest 8.5. That means the wagering expectation is that they will finish either 8-9 or 9-8 in the second year of the 17-game schedule, which would be considered a drastic step in the wrong direction for a proud franchise with six Super Bowl trophies.

For what it's worth, the Bills are the prohibitive favorite in the division with an over/under win total of 11.5.

The last time New England didn't win at least 10 games was the forgettable 2020 season of Cam Newton when it finished 7-9. Before that, the most recent occurrence was 2000 before Brady ascended to his throne as the starter.

We know the Pats have been criticized for a lackluster offseason and there are alarming questions about Jones' play-caller. But have the Patriots deteriorated into merely pedestrians?