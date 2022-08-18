Patriots vs. Panthers 3 to Watch: OFFENSE

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Massachusetts for their second preseason matchup of 2022.

After two tumultuous days of joint practices between the two teams, the Pats and Panthers are set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday evening.

With Carolina expected to rest their starters, and tensions already teetering on the brink, the Pats will continue to use each opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during Friday’s matchup, here are three members of New England’s offense that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against the Panthers.

DeVante Parker

After having sat for the team’s first preseason matchup against the New York Giants last week, receiver DeVante Parker is expected to make his preseason game debut. Despite still getting acclimated to the Patriots offense, Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He gives quarterback Mac Jones a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. In addition, Parker is particularly adept at gaining yards after the catch, a trait which Jones values in his receivers. The new Pats wideout has averaged 14 yards-per-reception throughout his career. In fact, he has never averaged fewer than 11 yards-per-reception in any of his seven seasons in the league. Despite the efforts of his detractors to criticize his ability to achieve separation, Parker’s value is found within his ability to make the contested catch. As such, look for him to make at least one against the Panthers in this matchup.

Nelson Agholor

Though positional double-dipping in our ‘3 To Watch’ series might be rare, several eyes will be on Agholor in this contest. In fact, those eyes may not all be viewing through a Foxboro filter. Having been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, the 29-year-old is making a strong case for becoming a key component of the Patriots’ passing game. He has showcased his speed and athleticism, making several acrobatic catches against stout coverage. He has most-often been used on vertical outside routes during organized team drills, taking advantage of his speed and ability to get open over the top. He has consistently found separation from his opponents, and has made quite the connection with Jones. On Wednesday, Agholor caught a pair of crowd-pleasing touchdowns in 11-on-11s, one of which featured his running a fade from the slot and making the catch over three Carolina defenders. If he gets his share of looks on Friday, it may signify the team’s intention to have Agholor play a significant role in their offense for 2022.

Cole Strange

While Strange may have taken 14 snaps in his preseason debut in a Patriots uniform last Thursday, he is expected to see a greater amount of time with New England’s offensive line starters against the Panthers. The Chattanooga product is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender. Throughout campe, Strange has seen the majority of his snaps at left guard, alongside the starting unit. As it is clear that New England has high hopes for its first-round selection, expect him to log his share of offensive snaps in this matchup.