2021 NFL Patriots Draft Primer

Everything you wanted to know and need to get you ready for the New England Patriots' 2021 NFL draft

Here's all the pertinent info related to the New England Patriots and the 2021 NFL draft:

DATES

Thursday, April 29-Saturday, May 1

TIMES

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:45 p.m.)

Friday, 7 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, noon ET (until approximately 7 p.m.)

SITE

Cleveland, Ohio

TIME LIMITS

10 minutes per selection in Round 1

7 minutes per selection in Round 2

5 minutes per selection in Round 3-6

4 minutes per selection in Round 7

TV/RADIO

The 2021 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

PROSPECTS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND DRAFT IN CLEVELAND

DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami (Fla.)

T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

WR Devonta Smith, Alabama

CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Zach Wilson, BYU

ALUMNI SCHEDULED TO ANNOUNCE DAY TWO SELECTIONS (other teams will have current players announce those picks)

Baltimore — Jacoby Jones

Buffalo — Joe DeLamieulleure

Carolina — Kemp Rasmussen

Chicago — Rashied Davis

Cincinnati — Anthony Muñoz

Dallas — Drew Pearson

Denver — Billy Thompson

Houston — Chester Pitts

Indianapolis — Antoine Bethea

Jacksonville — Kevin Hardy

Kansas City — Will Shields

L.A. Chargers — Hank Bauer

Minnesota — John Randle

New England — Stanley Morgan

N.Y. Jets — Laveranues Coles

Philadelphia — Mike Golic

Pittsburgh — Franco Harris

Seattle — Mack Strong

Tampa Bay — Jimmie Giles

Tennessee — Kevin Dyson

Washington — Monte Coleman

2021 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PICKS

Round 1 — 15th overall

Round 2 — 46th overall

Round 3 — 96th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 4 — 120th overall; 122nd overall (from Arizona through Houston); 139th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5 — 177th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6 — 188th overall (from Houston); 197th overall

Round 7 — 242nd overall

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TRADES INVOLVING 2021 PICKS

New England acquired a 2021 4th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round pick from Houston for T Marcus Cannon and 2021 picks in the 5th and 6th rounds.

**The Patriots forfeited their original third-round pick as punishment for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the 2019 season

COMPENSATORY PICKS

The Patriots' 2020 free agents involved in the formula for compensatory picks were free agent losses Tom Brady, Jamie Collins, Ted Karras, Kyle Van Noy and Danny Shelton, and free agent gains Damiere Byrd, Beau Allen and Adrian Phillips

THE LAST 10 15TH OVERALL SELECTIONS

2020 — WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver

2019 — QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington

2018 — T Kolton Miller, L.A. Raiders

2017 — S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis

2016 — WR Corey Coleman, Cleveland

2015 — RB Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers

2014 — LB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh

2013 — S Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans

2012 — DE Bruce Irvin, Seattle

2011 — C/G Mike Pouncey, Miami

THE LAST 10 PATRIOTS TOP PICKS

2020 — S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne (2nd round)

2019 — WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State (32nd overall)

2018 — G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (23rd overall)

2017 — DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State (3rd round)

2016 — CB Cyrus Jones, Alabama (2nd round)

2015 — DT Malcom Brown, Texas (32nd overall)

2014 — DT Dominique Easley, Florida (29th overall)

2013 — LB Jamie Collins, Southern Miss (2nd round)

2012 — DE Chandler Jones, Syracuse (21st overall)

2011 — T Nate Solder, Colorado (17th overall)