2021 NFL Patriots Draft Primer
Here's all the pertinent info related to the New England Patriots and the 2021 NFL draft:
DATES
Thursday, April 29-Saturday, May 1
TIMES
Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:45 p.m.)
Friday, 7 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:30 p.m.)
Saturday, noon ET (until approximately 7 p.m.)
SITE
Cleveland, Ohio
TIME LIMITS
10 minutes per selection in Round 1
7 minutes per selection in Round 2
5 minutes per selection in Round 3-6
4 minutes per selection in Round 7
TV/RADIO
The 2021 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
PROSPECTS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND DRAFT IN CLEVELAND
DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
QB Mac Jones, Alabama
QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami (Fla.)
T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Zach Wilson, BYU
ALUMNI SCHEDULED TO ANNOUNCE DAY TWO SELECTIONS (other teams will have current players announce those picks)
Baltimore — Jacoby Jones
Buffalo — Joe DeLamieulleure
Carolina — Kemp Rasmussen
Chicago — Rashied Davis
Cincinnati — Anthony Muñoz
Dallas — Drew Pearson
Denver — Billy Thompson
Houston — Chester Pitts
Indianapolis — Antoine Bethea
Jacksonville — Kevin Hardy
Kansas City — Will Shields
L.A. Chargers — Hank Bauer
Minnesota — John Randle
New England — Stanley Morgan
N.Y. Jets — Laveranues Coles
Philadelphia — Mike Golic
Pittsburgh — Franco Harris
Seattle — Mack Strong
Tampa Bay — Jimmie Giles
Tennessee — Kevin Dyson
Washington — Monte Coleman
2021 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PICKS
Round 1 — 15th overall
Round 2 — 46th overall
Round 3 — 96th overall (compensatory pick)
Round 4 — 120th overall; 122nd overall (from Arizona through Houston); 139th overall (compensatory pick)
Round 5 — 177th overall (compensatory pick)
Round 6 — 188th overall (from Houston); 197th overall
Round 7 — 242nd overall
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TRADES INVOLVING 2021 PICKS
New England acquired a 2021 4th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round pick from Houston for T Marcus Cannon and 2021 picks in the 5th and 6th rounds.
**The Patriots forfeited their original third-round pick as punishment for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the 2019 season
COMPENSATORY PICKS
The Patriots' 2020 free agents involved in the formula for compensatory picks were free agent losses Tom Brady, Jamie Collins, Ted Karras, Kyle Van Noy and Danny Shelton, and free agent gains Damiere Byrd, Beau Allen and Adrian Phillips
THE LAST 10 15TH OVERALL SELECTIONS
2020 — WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver
2019 — QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington
2018 — T Kolton Miller, L.A. Raiders
2017 — S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis
2016 — WR Corey Coleman, Cleveland
2015 — RB Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers
2014 — LB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh
2013 — S Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans
2012 — DE Bruce Irvin, Seattle
2011 — C/G Mike Pouncey, Miami
THE LAST 10 PATRIOTS TOP PICKS
2020 — S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne (2nd round)
2019 — WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State (32nd overall)
2018 — G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (23rd overall)
2017 — DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State (3rd round)
2016 — CB Cyrus Jones, Alabama (2nd round)
2015 — DT Malcom Brown, Texas (32nd overall)
2014 — DT Dominique Easley, Florida (29th overall)
2013 — LB Jamie Collins, Southern Miss (2nd round)
2012 — DE Chandler Jones, Syracuse (21st overall)
2011 — T Nate Solder, Colorado (17th overall)