New England Patriots 2022 Mock Draft 1.0

With the initial waves of free agency beginning to ebb, the organizational eye of the New England Patriots is about to be sharply turned toward the Nevada desert. With the 2022 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, April 28, the Pats currently possess seven selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, the Patriots will be among the busiest, and most watched teams on Draft weekend.

New England is not a place for rebuilding, as much as it is reloading. Despite making some attempts to improve their roster, the Patriots typically stayed quiet in free agency. As a result, they are likely looking toward the Draft to help craft their roster for the 2022 season. While a trade or two cannot be ruled out (in fact, it might be a very likely scenario), there are several collegiate hopefuls that can help to make an immediate impact on the Pats roster.

For the sake of this argument, it is assumed that the Patriots will make all seven selections. Without further ado, here are the 2022 Mock Draft 1.0 selections for the New England Patriots

Round 1 — 21st Selection

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

With all indications pointing towards the Patriots getting younger and faster at linebacker, Dean projects as an ideal fit in Foxboro. With the future of Dont’a Hightower still uncertain, the Pats are likely in the market for an impact player in the middle of their defense. As New England’s rivals continue to stockpile speedy playmakers on offense, Dean can provide the type of sideline-to-sideline coverage needed to neutralize it. The Georgia Bulldog has a powerful motor, with an ability to beat blocks and complete his tackles in space. Dean is particularly quick to defend the RPO, and does so with admirable strength. His presence immediately upgrades the Pats run defense; which is an area in which the Pats struggled in 2021 [allowing 4.5 yards per run, tied for eighth lowest in the league.] His instincts, determination and leadership abilities only enhance his potential value to the Pats, who would be well-served with Dean in the middle of their defense.

Round 2 — 54th Selection

John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Though much of the hoopla surrounding a reunion with his college teammate, Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones, Metchie is an ideal fit for the Patriots offense. He has both the size and quickness that allow him to become line-up inthe Z-role, or occasionally in the slot. However, it is his speed and route-running ability which routinely make him a potential big-play threat. Not only can he provide the yards-after-catch, which are essential for the Patriots passing game, he also possess the strong frame necessary to resist tackling. While his ACL tear in the 2021 SEC Championship Game may be a concern for many teams heading into April’s Draft, his upside makes him a potential steal at pick 54.

Round 3 — 85th Selection

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

Following the signing of cornerback Malcolm Butler, New England may be a bit less aggressive in pursuing their future star cornerback in rounds one and two. Still, the Pats potentially may have procured great value in round three by drafting Goodrich. The Clemson Tiger has played almost exclusively outside corner, which is where the Patriots would look to utilize his services. Though he is at his best in zone and press coverage, Goodrich can contribute in man coverage, as well. He is a very good tackler and has continuously held his own in coverage. Goodrich would also be a significant contributor on special teams, where he has experience playing at all four levels on both coverage and return teams

Round 4 — 127th selection

Tyrese Robinson, OG, Oklahoma

In the wake of the departures of both Ted Karras and Shaq Mason, the Patriots will undoubtedly be looking for help along the offensive line, especially at the guard position. While Robinson may have aligned at right tackle for the Sooners in 2021, his best fit is at guard. In 2019 and 2020, Robinson started at offensive guard, where he was graded as Oklahoma’s best pass protector. Known as the enforcer of the Sooners’ offensive line, his best attribute is physicality. His ability to pick up the edge blitz would help the Patriots in an area in which both their line, as well as Mac Jones, struggled in 2021.

Round 5 — 170th Selection

Zack Tom, OT, Wake Forest

New England goes back-to-back on offensive line selections by taking Tom as a potential depth option along the line. The former Demon Deacon has the versatility to play both tackle and center. While he can be effective in both roles, his lack of length may prevent him from being a starting tackle in the NFL. However, he can provide reserve depth there, as well as at center. With Karras off to Cincinnati, the Pats lack a bona-fide reserve option for starting center David Andrews. Tom may not be a dynamic talent at the position. Still, he has the overall versatility to play all five positions. That, in and of itself, makes him a great fit for the Patriots.

Round 6 — 200th Selection

Nick Grant, S, Virginia

New England boasts one of the best three-man safety sets in the league, with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Duggar. Still, the Pats struggled a bit with depth at the position when Dugger and Phillips dealt with injuries. Grant did a serviceable job in the deep middle and in Cover 2 looks at Virginia. He can situationally play man coverage from the slot. The Pats will also appreciate Grant’s versatiity on special teams where he had plenty of experience on all four levels.

Round 6 — 210th Selection

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

Even with the return of James White, and addition of free agent Ty Montgomery, the Pats always seem to keep their options open with third-down, pass-catching backs. Ealy adds decent late-round value as a potentially exciting playmaker to the passing game. Though his skill set is best utilized in the check down, he can flex out into the backfield or even in the slot. His size can work to his advantage as a runner in a specialized role.