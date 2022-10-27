Patriots Prank: No, 'Walking Dead' Star Won't Portray Aaron Hernandez

Quick-reading users created a social media gossip chain that hinted that acclaimed actor Jon Bernthal would portray former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in a limited series.

The rumor originated from a parody account taken seriously as well as the fact that a Hernandez-centered television project is currently under development. Hernandez' career with the Patriots came to an abrupt end after he was arrested and convicted for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. The former tight end died in prison in April 2017 in what was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Twitter account "DisbussingFilm" sparked the rumor mill, claiming that Netflix had commissioned a Hernandez series in the wake of the success of "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." The 10-episode miniseries centered upon the eponymous serial killer and sex offender that has been one of the streaming service's most-watched programs since its September release. DisbussingFilm is a parody of the similarly-named movie news and review site DiscussingFilm, which maintains a base of over 671,000 followers.

One look at DisbussingFilm's feed, however, should've alerted users that something was amiss, as humorous and ludicrous headlines dominate the page. Some of the recent "news breaks" include declarations that Hugh Grant's character from the film "Love Actually" will be named the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and that wrestler John Cena will join the HBO series "Succession" as a character named "John Succession."

The account's Twitter bio also makes no secret of its true nature, reading "your leading source for quick unreliable news about movies and unrealistic content" along with a flat-out disclaimer that reads "Parody."

That didn't stop users from offering their comments on the supposed casting, which produced a mixed response. While some felt like Bernthal, best known for his roles in the "Walking Dead" and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises, strongly resembled Hernandez, others took issue with the fact that the actor turned 46 in September while Hernandez was 28 at the time of his death, as well as criticizing the supposed glamourization of another convicted killer's life.

In defense of the fooled users, a media project centered upon Hernandez is indeed in development: the tight end's life is slated to headline the first season of "American Sports Story," a planned anthology series on FX focusing on prominent athletic figures. It's slated to be the latest FX anthology project from Ryan Murphy, who has previously overseen "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story." The first season of the latter focused on the O.J. Simpson murder case.

Netflix also released a Hernandez documentary in January 2020 entitled "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" which featured the involvement of several former Patriots but received a polarizing response.

