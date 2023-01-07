Tough Opponent, Tougher Atmosphere: Patriots Face Playoff Challenge in Emotionally Charged Buffalo

Life's bigger than football, but New England's football season depends on one game against the Bills.

For the New England Patriots, it's an unprecedented game. But also a playoff game.

Without winning Sunday in Buffalo - in what could be one of the most emotionally charged scenes in recent NFL history - the Pats will almost assuredly miss the postseason. Juggling those dynamics - competition vs. compassion - will be a monumental challenge for Bill Belichick and New England Sunday in Highmark Stadium.

Summon the energy to beat a Bills' juggernaut you've lost to five of the last meetings. But also keep the composure and respect deserving of a host that just endured an unfathomable week in the wake of Damar Hamlin's injury scare.

“It’s a big game,” said New England quarterback Mac Jones. “At the end of the day there’s a lot of respect for the team we’re going against, and obviously in the situation that they’re in it’s just being there for them however we can. There’s a lot of emotions flying. When the kickoff starts you kind of just have to go out there and play and compete against a really good team.”

Subdued celebrations after positive plays? Subconscious drops in intensity against players you've sympathized for the past week? Exploiting an emotionally fragile opponent to boost yourselves into the playoffs?

It will be an eerie scene, equipped with unique challenges.

“It’s been unlike a football week I’ve ever had here,” long-time Pats' captain David Andrews said Thursday. “It’s trying to prepare for a really good football team and a really big game. But I don’t think you can block (the Hamlin effect) out. It’s part of it. It’s just like this week, it’s part of it, everyone’s dealing with it. We just have to do our best to move forward and get ready to play this game.”

Throughout the week, Patriots coaches and players have had several team and individual meetings about Hamlin's situation, while also taking time to just talk about life in general. They canceled media availability a couple days, but on the field held normal practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Notorious for refusing to look at the big picture and instead focusing solely on next week's opponent, Belichick took the time this week to put the situation in perspective when he said "life's bigger than this game."

Now he has to motivate and convince his Patriots that in this season, there's no bigger game.

Said Slater, “I expect it to be something that I’ve never experienced before.”

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.