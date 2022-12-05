Patriots Pessimism: 'Too Hard' To Make Offensive Changes Now?

FOXBORO — In the wake of the 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick informed the team’s weary fanbase that “no magic wand” could be waived to instantly cure the ailing offense.

Apparently, that includes making any major changes to their offensive strategy.

During his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Belichick said that the team is too far along in the season’s process to consider alterations when it comes to either scheme or play calling.

“We need to do what we’re doing better,” Belichick said. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes — it’s too hard to do that. If we can just do, consistently, what we’re doing, I think we’ll be alright.”

Through 12 games, New England’s offense is averaging just 18.4 points per game. When eliminating points added from their defense and special teams, the Pats rank 23rd in the NFL. They also rank 22nd in turnovers (17), 25th on third-down conversions (36.2 percent) and 26th in expected points added (-0.050) under the direction of play-caller Matt Patricia.

Perhaps New England’s most glaring deficiency has been futility in the red zone. While putting points on the board has been a widespread challenge, the team is tied for worst in the league in red-zone success rate, 37.5 percent. Additionally, the Pats are averaging a mere 1.66 points per drive; a 42-percent drop from their 2.54 average from 2021.

Still, Belichick was clear in expressing his belief that his team’s offensive troubles result more from inconsistency than method.

“We just haven’t been able to have enough consistency and that’s hurt us,” he said. “It’s not one thing. One time it’s one thing, next time it’s something else. We just have to play and coach more consistently.”

The Patriots lack of productivity has understandably led to a great deal of frustration from several of their players. In fact, some have been uncharacteristically vocal regarding their feelings; taking umbrage at the team’s play-calling strategy and continuing to focus on ‘avoiding the loss’, as opposed to earning the win.’

In order to provide his offense with a much-needed spark, Jones has been forthcoming about his desire to take more shots downfield. However, inadequate protection from the team’s offensive line left him with insufficient time to operate. As a result, he has had little-to-no choice but to take short-yardage check downs. When the play-calling continued to be in opposition to his wishes, Jones was visibly distraught.

Though many within Patriots fandom have directed their ire at Patricia (and to a lesser-extent, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge), Belichick reminded everyone that the proverbial buck stops at his desk.

“I’m responsible,” Belichick said with conviction. “I’m responsible for our team’s performance, so I accept that.”

While at least some changes are almost certain to take place in the offseason, New England will continue to push forward with their current plan and personnel, hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes within their grasp throughout their final five games of the regular season.

The first step begins on Tuesday, when the Patriots return to the practice fields to begin preparations for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Monday night Dec. 12. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

