Belichick: “Next Phase,” Judon, Barmore, Gilmore and More

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Monday, August 2, discussing the progress of two key defenders, Gilmore’s rehab and the latest on N’Keal Harry

The New England Patriots are set to kick off their second week of training camp. It is day five of practice for the Pats. Prior to taking the field in (once again) beautifully sunny conditions on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media via video conference.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Monday morning media meet:

On beginning the second week of practice:

“We’ll be heading into the next phase - both in length and intensity. Good opportunity for us this week.” (Padded practices are expected to begin on Tuesday, August 3.)

On Stephon Gilmore’s injury rehab:

“We will keep taking it day by day. It’s a similar situation with a lot of these players. Well keep evaluating. Every day is its own day and we will just go day-by-day.”

On the addition of LB Matt Judon:

“Matthew has done a great job of coming in, picking things up. He’s a smart player and an instinctive player. He is doing well with incorporating what he has done before (in Baltimore) into our system. There’s not a lot we can show him that he hasn’t seen in the past. We are glad to have him”

On wide receiver N’Keal Harry being a consistent performer, despite his trade request:

“N’Keal, like all players that are out there, is improving. We need to keep the arrow pointing up, make sure to stay on the field. N’Keal is in good condition and is working hard. As the competition begins to unfold, we will see where we are at.”

When asked about his communication with Harry, Belichick replied:

“N’Keal and I have talked about it. We have a good relationship. Not gonna get into all that.”

On the progress of rookie DT Christian Barmore:

‘Christian is a very talented player. Got a lot of physical skills. Size, strength , agility. He comes from a similar background. He has done well for us, but we will get to know more when the pads come on. That is the best way to evaluate the lines (offensive and defensive). Should get a better look this week.”

On the bonding element in training camp:

“We have a much better of an opportunity to do that this year, than last year. Last year, training camp was the first time some of the guys met each other. This season, we had a jump on that. But, we’re all learning. Even our third-year players are like second year-players (due to lack of a preseason in 2020.) But, it’s going well and we are building a team. We’re getting to that level

The Patriots are set to hit the practice fields at 9:30am.