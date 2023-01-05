Sigh of Relief for Patriots, America: Bills Reveal Damar Hamlin Health Update

The 24-year-old is reportedly "awake" and significantly improving in the wake of suffering cardiac arrest on the field last Monday night.

Not a complete sigh of relief.

But clearly a sign of optimism.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday morning indicating that fallen safety Damar Hamlin is showing "remarkable improvement" and appears to be "neurologically intact."

The news is welcomed across the NFL and America, which has been holding its collective breath since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Said the Bills' statement:

Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement said. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.

Hamlin’s agents also released a statement calling his improvement “substantial” and offering further thanks to medical personnel for their work and to those who have offered support to Hamlin over the last few days.

The Bills previously said the 24-year-old's heart stopped and had to be restored by CPR and other life-saving resuscitation as he laid on the field lifeless for almost 10 minutes. Players and ESPN's TV audience - which grew to a network-record 24 million during the event - watched in horror, fearing the worst.

Hamlin isn't out of the woods. But reports that he is "awake" provide a much-needed level of relief as the league heads into its crucial Week 18 games this weekend.

The New England Patriots are scheduled to play Hamlin's Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The Pats must win to make the playoffs; Buffalo is still attempting to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed in the postseason.

In the wake of Hamlin's scary situation, Patriots players reacted with thoughts and prayers on social media, while also donating to his foundation's GoFundMe charity drive which has soared from $2,500 to more than $7 million.

