Patriots vs. Bills Week 18: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Patriots and Bills play in the final week of the regular season, coming off one of the most challenging weeks in NFL history.

It's been an unprecedented week in the history of the NFL, and the game of football took a backseat to the importance and fragility of human life.

Nearly a week after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after making a tackle during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Bills, it's back to business as usual for the NFL. ... sort of.

Thoughts and many prayers have continued to go out for Hamlin and his family, even as he continues to show remarkable recovery.

The game has been canceled and will not be made up, as the league continues to determine how playoff seedings will be determined in the AFC.

The Patriots are fresh off a 23-21 win over a fading Miami Dolphins team that kept their playoff hopes alive. The victory also snapped a four-game losing streak to Miami, and the Patriots can clinch a postseason berth with a win over Buffalo.

“We made some big plays in some big moments and that’s what the NFL’s all about," Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said. Jones finished the game 20 of 33 for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

WHAT: New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY (71,621)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +7.5

TOTAL: 43.5

MONEYLINE: Patriots +240, Bills -300

