Patriots-Bills Injury Report: Key Pats WR, CB Return; Promising Damar Hamlin News

New England listed six players on its initial injury and practice participation report for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

FOXBORO -- As the collective thoughts and hearts of both organizations remain with Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Pats and Bills returned to the practice field in preparation for their Week 18 game in Orchard Park, NY.

The week's first official injury and practice participation report provided some additional clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions.

The Pats listed a total of six players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Despite some question as to whether the game may possibly be postponed, NFL Network has reported that the game is expected to proceed as scheduled.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for this matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Marcus Jones - Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Jonathan Jones - Chest

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

WR DeVante Parker - Concussion

What it means for New England?

Tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie defensive back Marcus Jones were the only absentees during the Pats session on Wednesday. Neither player was active for New England's 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

In Smith's absence, veteran tight end Matt Sokol played 10 offensive snaps as the Pats second option behind starter Hunter Henry. Smith has not practiced with the team since leaving the Patriots Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones was placed in concussion protocol following the Christmas holiday, and did not participate in practice last week, as well as on Wednesday. His absence was felt in two key areas, as a perimeter cornerback and the team's primary returner. His status will be closely monitored over the next two days, as the Pats look to rebuild what has been a positional grouping wrought with injury.

New England did see the return of wide receiver DeVante Parker, who has been in concussion protocol since suffering a head injury on the first play from scrimmage in the Pats Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. In 11 games played, Parker has caught 25 passes for 460 yards and one touchdown.

Despite each having left the Sunday's win over the Dolphins with injuries, cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) and receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) participated in a limited capacity.

BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Taron Johnson - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen - Ankle / Right Elbow

LB Tyrel Dodson - Knee

TE Dawson Knox - Hip

CB Cam Lewis - Forearm

LB Matt Milano - Knee

DT Jordan Phillips - Shoulder

S Jordan Poyer - Knee

What it means for Buffalo:

Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon. The second-year defensive back suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during Buffalo’s Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Though few specifics are known regarding Hamlin’s prognosis, ESPN reported on Wednesday that that doctors received “promising readings overnight” and that the 24-year-old’s breathing has improved. Hamlin reportedly still requires the use of a ventilator to breathe due to possible lung damage.

Taron Johnson left Monday's game against the Bengals in the first quarter after sustaining an upper body hit from Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst. The veteran cornerback was the only limited participant from Wednesday's walk-through. Johnson has compiled 61 total tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception in 15 games.

Jordan Poyer, who was revealed earlier in the week to have been playing with a torn meniscus for part of the season, was present for Wednesday's session and was a full participant.

