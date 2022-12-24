New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live In-Game Updates

The Patriots host the Bengals on Saturday afternoon as they look to get back in the win column.

The New England Patriots return home on Christmas Eve, looking to bounce back and get in the win column once again against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, the Patriots suffered one of the most improbable losses in recent NFL history last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, losing on an intercepted lateral attempt which was returned for the game-winning touchdown.

As a result, their already slim playoff chances only got slimmer and now if they want to keep their hopes alive a loss cannot happen against the Bengals. Unfortunately for the Patriots, though, the Bengals have looked like one of the best team in the NFL in recent weeks.

The Bengals offense has no shortage of firepower, with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way. He has a trio of receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, as well as running back Joe Mixon, that can torch even the best defenses.

Offensively for the Patriots, quarterback Mac Jones will look to find a rhythm while running back Rhamondre Stevenson aims to replicate his performance from last weekend, but in a win this time.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots host the Bengals from Gillette Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

