Patriots Rookie Marcus Jones Returns INT For TD vs. Bengals, Trail 22-6: WATCH

The electric play of the Pats rookie cornerback continues to be one of the few bright spots for New England in the home stretch of the season.

FOXBORO —Is there still a bit of holiday magic left under the New England Patriots’ ol’ silk hat?

After sleepwalking through much of the first half of their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium, one of their most-exciting young soldiers delivered a much-needed dose of excitement to the Foxboro faithful.

Trailing 22-0 midway through the third quarter, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones stepped in front of a pass from Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow intended for wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on 3rd and 11. Jones intercepted the throw and showcased his speed by returning it 69 yards for the touchdown. The ex-Houston Cougar gave the Patriots their first points of the day, in what had been a listless effort on both sides of the ball.

Heralded as a “Swiss army knife-type player” by quarterback Mac Jones earlier in the week, Jones has emerged as New England’s next multi-faceted weapon. New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall) has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases.

Despite having seen the field for only 28 percent of the team’s defensive plays, Jones has seen time as both a perimeter and slot cornerback. Jones had logged 19 total tackles, six passes-defensed and one interception coming into Saturday.

Additionally, his speed and ability to recognize routes has also allowed him to become a potential weapon out of the slot on offense in specialized packages. The 24-year-old has caught all three of his targets for 63 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in New England’s Week 13 loss to the Bills.

However, Jones’ most significant contributions have come in resurrecting what had been a dismal return game in 2021. The rookie is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed, as evidenced by his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11.

Entering Week 16, Jones had compiled 824 total return yards (326 punt return yards and 498 kickoff return yards). He is also second in the NFL with a 13.6-yard punt return average and fourth in the NFL with a 24.9-yard kickoff return average. Jones may be a rookie. Yet, he is playing with a wisdom and a skill set far beyond his years.

Following a miss of the extra point by kicker Nick Folk, the Patriots trail the Bengals 22-6 with time winding down in the third quarter.

