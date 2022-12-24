Patriots' Christmas Comeback Falls Short in 22-18 Loss to Bengals

New England's playoff hopes die with a turnover inside Cincinnati's 10 in the final minute.

Rhamondre Stevenson has had a memorable season.

But a forgettable last two weeks.

Just six days after his lateral commenced one of the dumbest, most bizarre losses in NFL history, the New England Patriots' blossoming star running back fumbled inside the Cincinnati Bengals' 10-yard line in the final minute to snuff out a gutsy Christmas comeback. The Patriots trailed 22-0 early in the third quarter before rallying but ultimately losing, 22-18.

While the Bengals won their seventh in a row, the Patriots fell to 7-8 to see their minuscule playoff hopes all but eliminated.

New England's usually reliable defense was shredded by Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow and the its offense - per usual - was punch-less in an ugly first half that ended 22-0. Burrow completed his first 11 passes and in the first half alone was 28 of 36 for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati ran 48 plays to New England's 15 and Mac Jones completed only four passes for 23 yards. New England's only highlight was a sack by Matthew Judon - giving the Pats' lone Pro Bowl player 15.5 for the season.

As brutally bad as the first 30 minutes were, the Patriots came to life late on Christmas Eve.

Down 22 points with boos escalating and the Bengals driving, rookie Marcus Jones sparked Gillette Stadium by stepping in front of a Burrow pass and scampering 69 yards for a Pick Six. It was Marcus' third touchdown of the season - one by punt return, one by reception and one by interception.

On a cold and blustery day, the unlikely rally then snowballed.

The Patriots closed the gap to 22-12 early in the fourth quarter on Mac Jones' 5-yard touchdown pass to resurrected receiver Kendrick Bourne. After a disappointing season, Bourne had his best game of the year with six catches for 83 yards and his first score.



After backup tight end Scotty Washington - in the game only because of losses to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith - deflected a 3rd-and-29 pass to Jakobi Meyers to cut the deficit to four, New England was set up to win this game.

After Marcus Jones recovered a fumble forced by Judon, the Pats drove deep into Bengals' territory.

But on 1st and Goal, Stevenson was initially hit before he fought for extra yardage. He fumbled in the process, ending the game and - essentially - the Pats' season.

New England needed a touchdown instead of a field goal because kicker Nick Folk earlier missed two extra points.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.