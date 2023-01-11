Patriots Coaches Selected for All-Star Game; Hints of Staff Changes?

The Patriots staff was selected due to best meeting the committee’s criteria, which included “stability” of their current coaching personnel.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be heading into their offseason earlier than they hoped.

However, their coaching staff apparently takes ‘no days off.’

The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith.

The Shrine Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 2. Typically, the game has served as a prominent vehicle for scouting prospective talent, even serving as a potential pipeline at draft time.

For the Patriots, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones, running back Pierre Strong and defensive lineman Sam Roberts were all participants in 2022, as were undrafted rookies LaBryan Ray and D’Eriq King.

While the staff’s selection allows the Patriots a first-hand look at this year’s pool of prospects as they construct their 2023 draft board, it also raises some questions regarding their impending personnel decisions.

The primary criteria for selection by the Shrine Bowl committee is weighed by two factors: draft order and stability within the selected staff.

Though the Patriots own the 14th overall selection in the upcoming draft, their lack of official coordinators on either side of the ball this season makes their assignment a bit more interesting. New England has been rumored to be in line for some notable changes, with their offensive staff being of particular interest. The Pats offense experienced a significant regression under the direction of first-time play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

Might the Patriots meeting the ‘stability’ requirement indicate that an offensive coordinator hiring is imminent?

Or … (gulp) … that the Pats have already decided on maintaining the status quo?

Based on their results in 2022, adjustments to the offensive coaches room might be considered a safe bet for New England. To help ease the collective, yet weary minds of the fanbase, the team’s duties for next month’s Shrine Bowl are not contingent on locking in their personnel. The Patriots can — and most likely, will — make changes to their coaching staff, independent of their responsibilities

The Shrine Bowl organizers outlined, via statement earlier the week, that head coaches — in this case, Belichick and Smith — will serve in a supervisory capacity.

"As a development tool, club's head coaches serve as supervisors, allowing others on the staff to possibly coach up a level or to coach a new position," said the statement. "In addition, the East-West Shrine Bowl will have coaching fellows from HBCU institutions get to learn and develop as coaches during the week of practice."

Regardless of their personnel, the Patriots are in a prime position to vet some of the country’s leading pro football hopefuls at key positions of need, including offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver.

