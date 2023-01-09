Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview

Among Mayo's competition for the defensive coordinator job in Cleveland will be former Patriots' assistant Brian Flores.

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand.

Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.

The play earned Mayo further respect among Patriots players, his fellow coaches and fans alike.

As such, it should come as little surprise that the Cleveland Browns have requested permission from the organization to interview Mayo for their vacant defensive coordinator position. The move to sole defensive coordinator would be a promotion, as Mayo has split the duties in Foxboro.

The Browns recently parted ways with former coordinator Joe Wood.

Among Mayo's competition for the job is a familiar face: Brian Flores. Cleveland is also interviewing Flores, who spent 2008-18 with New England coaching special teams and defense. He was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21 before serving as an assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

For the past four seasons, Mayo has served as one of the Patriots’ top defensive assistant coaches. Alongside outside linebackers coach Steven Belichick, he has been intricately involved in the defensive play calling strategy, essentially carrying out the duties of an unofficial co-defensive coordinator. His defensive play calling prowess should come as no surprise, as Mayo previously held that responsibility during his playing days in New England. The Patriots’ former first-round draft choice appeared in 111 combined regular season and playoff games between 2008 and 2015.

While the ending to their season was less than satisfying, New England consistently ranked among the NFL's top 10 teams in total defense, total yards allowed, and yards yielded per offensive play. Mayo's coaching is routinely and justly identified as a primary reason for the unit's success.

While the position would technically be an upgrade from his current role in New England, Mayo is expected to be a potential top candidate for future head coaching vacancies in the NFL. In fact, the 36-year-old was prominently listed on NFL Media’s annual ‘Watch List’ of rising head-coaching candidates, under the age 45. When speaking with the media on numerous occasions, Mayo has reiterated that becoming a head coach in the NFL is his 'ultimate goal.'

Despite having yet to hold a head coaching position, Mayo has been considered for several such openings throughout the league including the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders. During that time, he has been widely praised for his ability to connect with his players and teach them the fundamentals required for success in the NFL.

With head coach Bill Belichick advising that evaluations on all aspects of football operations will begin on Monday, as the organization seeks to improve on their recent performance, the fate of New England's coaching staff will be among the most-heavily scrutinized topics in the coming weeks.

Given his success this season, Mayo will continue be at the center of several rumors before a definitive decision is made on his future.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.