Let the Games Begin: Patriots Wrap 2021 Preseason with a 22-20 Victory Over Giants

The New England Patriots 2021 preseason is now a thing of the past. Following two days of joint practices with their opponent earlier in the week, the Pats concluded the three-game exhibition slate with a 22-20 victory over the New York Giants at MetLIfe Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are some of the highlights from the Patriots third preseason matchup with New York:

Cam is Looking Like QB1

Though Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be non-committal on the subject after the game, the team’s actions certainly seem to point toward Newton taking the first snap under center against Miami on September 12. Though he saw limited action on Sunday, Newton started his third straight preseason game of 2021. In his two drives, Newton completed 2-of-5 passes for 10 yards with an interception. However, his statistics would not tell the entire story. In fact, the pass on which Newton was picked was arguably his best throw of the night. The Pats incumbent quarterback threw a back-shoulder dart, intended for receiver Jakobi Meyers. Unfortunately, Giants linebacker Blake Martinez made a great play on the ball, ripping it directly from Meyers’ hands.

Mac in Time

While Mac Jones may have had his share of rookie moments, the 22-year-old finished the preseason with another solid outing. After taking the ball from Newton, Jones struggled through much of the second quarter. However, the rookie would open the third quarter by leading the Patriots on a six-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Zuber. On his ensuing drive, Jones once again led the Pats to the endzone; taking the team 50 yards on four plays and handing the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson for a nine-yard touchdown rush. Jones would finish the night completing 10 of 14 passes for 156 yards.

Taylor-Made

In the wake of Sony Michels trade to Los Angeles, running back J.J. Taylor was provided with increased opportunities to showcase his talents on Sunday. After leading the team with 93 yards rushing on 12 carries against Philadelphia, the former Arizona Wildcat followed that performance running for 76 yards on nine rushing attempts. Taylor had a 21-yard run in the second quarter and a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter. With each of these solid performances, as well as his prowess in the return game, he looks to have solidified a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster.

Not Making That Man a Gunner?

While just months removed from being named an All-Pro punt returner for the Pats in 2020, Gunner Olszewski has had his share of struggles at the receiver position throughout the preseason. On Sunday, Olszewski had a notable drop of a Mac Jones pass, and struggled to find synergy with the quarterback during the end of the first half. While his roster spot does not appear to be in jeopardy, the 24-year-old will need to improve his ball security skills to remain a key part of the Patriots offense.

Kicking the Competition

While nearly all eyes are understandably on the quarterbacks, the Pats also have quite the competition at the kicking position. Veteran Nick Folk saw his first action of the preseason, making a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter. Rookie Quinn Nordin made two field goals, from 48 yards and 37 yards respectively. While he did miss a 54-yarder late in the fourth quarter, Nordin showed poise and resilience after a rough outing against Philadelphia last week. Folk’s experience and reliability likely make him the favorite to land the starting job. However, Nordin has made an impressive case, and his powerful leg might make him a tough stash on the practice squad.

Up Next:

After setting their 53-man roster, in accordance with league guidelines by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 31, the Patriots will prepare to host the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 regular-season opener at 4:25pm on Sunday, September 12.