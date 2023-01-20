Divisional Round Dominance: Patriots Now Spectators on Weekend They Once Owned

During the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynasty, New England went 13-1 in Divisional Round playoff games on the way to six Super Bowls.

Patriots' Day arrives in Boston each April.

But for most of the 2000s the New England Patriots dominated a weekend in January. This weekend:

The AFC's Divisional Round.

Once upon a time - during the 19-year dynasty built by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick - the Pats played in 14 AFC Divisional Round playoff games with an astounding 13 wins on their way to six Super Bowls.

Since Brady left, of course, New England hasn't sniffed similar success. Over the last three seasons without their iconic quarterback the Pats are 25-25 in the regular season without a single playoff win, much less advancement back to the Divisional Round

While the young quarterbacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills steal the AFC's spotlight this weekend, Pats fans are left to ponder a new coach to repair an ailing offense and only fondly remember the good ol' days when Divisional Round weekend provided the backdrop for some of the best moments in franchise history.

Eight years in a row. A 13-1 record, the lone blemish coming in 2011's upset loss to Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets.

New England has enjoyed Divisional Round weekend like no other team in the NFL:

*2002: Tom Brady's "Tuck Rule" play launching a dynasty in OT win over Oakland Raiders.

*2004: Adam Vinatieri's late field goal beating the Tennessee Titans in a minus-11 wind chill.

*2005: Holding the Indianapolis Colts without a touchdown and dropping Peyton Manning to 0-7 in Foxboro.

*2007: Rallying for 11 points in final 3:26 to upset a 14-2 Chargers' No. 1 seed in San Diego.

*2008: Brady completing a record 26 of 28 passes to beat the Jaguars and improve to 17-0.

*2012: Brady's six touchdown passes emphatically silencing Tim Tebowmania and the Denver Broncos, 45-10.

*2013: Seldom-used Shane Vereen's three touchdowns helping beat the Houston Texans, 41-28.

*2014: LeGarrette Bount's 166-yard, four-touchdown performance pummeling Andrew Luck's Colts.

*2015: Overcoming two 14-point deficits and surviving the Baltimore Ravens on Devin McCourty's Hail Mary deflection in the end zone.

*2016: Rob Gronkowski returning from injuries to catch two touchdowns and recover a late onside kick in 27-20 win over the Chiefs.

*2017: Dion Lewis scoring three touchdowns - a run, a reception and a 98-yard kickoff return - to wallop the Texans.

*2018: The defense sacking Marcus Mariota eight times in a rout of the Titans.

*2019: James White tying an NFL playoff record with 15 catches as New England rolled the Chargers to advance to the 13th and final AFC Championship Game of Brady-Belichick era.