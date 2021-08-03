Patriots DL Henry Anderson Absent from First Day of Practices in Pads

As they say in football, it’s all fun and games until the pads come on.

The true test of any player’s progress comes when contact is initiated into daily practice drills. That initiation involves practicing while wearing pads. While that is true for mostly all players on the field, it is especially true for both offensive and defensive linemen. Once padded practices commence, the versatility and prowess of those manning the offensive and defensive lines becomes much more clear.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson, might be waiting a bit longer to get that chance.

The Patriots, as many teams throughout the league, are practicing in pads for the first time in 2021 training camp on Tuesday. Instead of getting the chance to showcase his talents on his 30th birthday, however, Anderson found himself absent from the practice fields. The versatile defensive lineman took a hard shot to the shoulder on a run play during Monday’s practice. Anderson was promptly evaluated by the Patriots’ medical staff, and did not return. Further information on his injury is not known, at this time.

Anderson agreed to a two-year deal with New England, worth up to $11 million, during the offseason. Having spent three seasons in the AFC East, the former New York Jet is well-versed in the numerous offensive schemes within the division. Listed at 6’6” 301 pounds, he posted the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps in 2020 (cred: NFL Next Gen Stats).

While evaluating the progress of a linemen is difficult (without observing padded practices), Anderson has performed well in camp, thus far. He is routinely applying pressure to the quarterback, while quickly getting into position to stuff the run. His presence is expected to help bolster a Patriots line, which had its problems against the run in 2020. Anderson also is also capable of providing assistance with rushing the passer as well, notching seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2018.

The Patriots will once again take to the practice fields, wearing pads, on Wednesday, August 4. Hopefully, Anderson will be re-joining his new teammates sooner, rather than later