Patriots Shrine Bowl Scouting: 3 to Watch

As the New England Patriots prepare for the 2023 NFL season, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are spending the week in Paradise … Nevada, that is.

The Pats were one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith. New England’s staff will coach the West, while the Falcons coaches will coach the East.

Typically, the game has served as a prominent vehicle for scouting prospective talent, even serving as a potential pipeline at draft time.

For the Patriots, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones, running back Pierre Strong and defensive lineman Sam Roberts were all participants in 2022, as were undrafted rookies LaBryan Ray and D’Eriq King. As the Patriots head into the upcoming season, they hope to find similar success in finding some first-year gems in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over the next few days, several of the nation’s leading prospects will participate in practices and drills at the facilities of the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ campus in preparation for the game taking place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

Though many players are expected to earn some attention during the week’s events, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow for the Pats coaching contingent in the Nevada desert.

Mekhi Garner: CB, LSU

The Patriots are in need of a sizable defender on the perimeter, and Garner certainly fits the description. At 6-2, 212, he has both the strength and length to compete at the catch point. Garner’s greatest asset is his ability to recognize route concepts and stay with his opponent. As a result, he is at his best in zone. Though he is an adequate press man defender, he needs to improve his technique and discipline to become more consistent. With Garner projecting as a top prospect for the East squad, look for the Pats to test his ability with some of their speedy and big-bodied receivers. If Garner can hold his own, while continuing to display fluid movement, the Patriots are likely to give him a strong look come draft time.

Zay Flowers: WR, Boston College

Despite not practicing on Saturday, Flowers will remain one of the most watched players of the week. The speedy receiver is among the top slot prospects in the nation. He has the ability to use his route speed and field savvy to excel in quick-hitting routes with run-after-catch opportunities. he also exhibits a vertical element to his game, allowing him to separate from his defender. Still, at 5-10, 172 pounds, his ability to hold up against physical, pro-caliber cornerbacks is something to watch throughout the week. Flowers has also had some questions surrounding his pass-catching reliability. During his time on Chestnut Hill, he has been charged with 24 drops, giving him an 11 percent drop rate. Knowing Belichick’s disdain for poor ball security, look for Flowers’ West team coaches to significantly test him in this area in the coming days.

Michael Turk: P, Oklahoma

With incumbent punter Jake Bailey presently on the fringe of the ‘Foxboro family business,’ the Patriots will have a sharp eye on their West squad punter. After previous stays at Lafayette College and Arizona State, Turk transferred to Oklahoma in 2021. During his first season as a Sooner, he averaged 51.2 yards per punt, while watching eight of his 35 punts go for more than 60 yards. In 2022, he punted 63 times, yielding a 46.8-yard average. In each of his four collegiate years he earned first-team All-conference, while his career-average ranks near the top of all-time FBS punters. Turk can clearly punt for power, demonstrating some impressive hang time during his work on Saturday. His workload should increase as the week continues.

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Thurs. Feb 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

