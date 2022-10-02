New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers Inactives: Mac Jones, Jalen Mills Status Revealed

The New England Patriots are set for a Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct 2 at Lambeau Field.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Packers have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

QB Mac Jones

WR Jakobi Meyers

DT Lawrence Guy

CB Jalen Mills

S Joshuah Bledsoe

What it means for the Patriots:

As Jones continues to recover from a high ankle sprain, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer gets the start under center. Though a timetable for Jones’ return has yet to be set, New England has yet to place him on injured reserve (IR). This is likely an indication that the team expects him to return in less than the required four-week period that is attached to an IR designation. Per multiple reports, Jones has made “significant progress” in his attempt to return to the field as soon as possible.

Meyers’ absence marks only the second game he has missed a game since the 2020 season. The 25-year-old wideout also missed last week’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Meyers had been battling a knee injury for the better part of two weeks. The North Carolina State product had been a limited participant for each of the week’s practices.

Mills inactivity will weaken the Pats presence on the defensive perimeter. Rookie Jack Jones may see a significant uptick in his playing time against Green Bay, while Jonathan Jones will take on a greater role as the Pats top option at the position.

After missing Week 3 with a knee injury, saftey Kyle Dugger is back in the lineup, providing some much-needed strength and speed to New England’s defensive backfield.

Packers Inactives :

CB Jaire Alexander

T Rasheed Walker

G Sean Rhyan

WR Samouri Toure

DT Jonathan Ford

What it means for the Packers:

Alexander’s absence is the most notable for the Packers. This may allow a window of opportunity for Hoyer and the Pats passing game to test the abilities of fellow starter Eric Stokes as well as backups Rasul Douglas and Kelsean Nixon.

